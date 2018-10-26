INEC, EFCC independent under Buhari – Presidency

By Anthony Ogbonna

Presidency has reacted to claims that President Muhammadu Buhari influences major agencies in the country, especially the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina made the statement on Thursday in an interview on Channels Television.

According to him, President Buhari does not interfere with INEC and neither does he interfere with EFCC and other agencies.

This is following some accusations, especially by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that President Buhari interferes with many agencies in the country including INEC and EFCC.

The PDP, on several occasions, petitioned the European Union, United Kingdom and the United States’ governments, including other international bodies, of its vote of no confidence on INEC and the EFCC, saying the 2019 election is at stake because INEC, according to it, is influenced by the president.

Recall that just yesterday, the National youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rt. Hon. SKE Udeh-Okoye, said that it has petitioned the German, United Kingdom, France governments and the Common Wealth of Nations on what it described as the anti-democratic activities of the Buhari-led government.

Also, the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, had also reiterated his earlier stand that the party lacked confidence in the ability of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct credible.

Citing the the recent governorship election in Osun state, Secondus had said that the neutrality of INEC to conduct the 2019 general elections remains questionable.

According to him, “When we eschewed violence after the electoral theft in Osun State and decided to excise our right to peaceful protest, Inspector-General of Police directed his personnel to tear gas us, notwithstanding the personalities involved in the protest- the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representstives, five state governors and National Chairman and members of the National Working Committee, NWC, and other critical leaders.

“Our fear is strong that the APC and the administration are not disposing themselves for a peaceful 2019 general election and we base our position on the multiplicity of induced crisis across the country.”

However, reacting to the allegation, Buhari’s aide, Mr. Adesina said there is no iota of truth in the claims of the PDP.

According to him, “There is not a shred of truth in the allegation. Those who know the President (and millions of Nigerians know him) know that he is a fair player.”

“All this talk to EU, UN, is a symptom of a party and a people that have gone out of ideas because they have no ideas to peddle again.”

“President Buhari has always said it; I remember that he first told me in a private conversation in 2015 … that if it is a clean, free and fair election that he leaves for Nigerians, then he will be a satisfied man.”

“So, President Buhari does not interfere with INEC; INEC is truly independent under this President.”