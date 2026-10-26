African players in Europe: Jackson brace ends City’s perfect record

Aston Villa’s Senegalese striker #11 Nicolas Jackson scores the team’s second goal during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on October 24, 2026. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Senegal star Nicolas Jackson took his goal tally since joining Aston Villa from Chelsea to seven in 11 matches by bagging a brace in a 2-1 Premier League win over Manchester City at the weekend.

Victory for Villa ended a seven-match winning streak by City since the league season began. City still top the table, but only on goal difference from defending champions Arsenal.

AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers in the major European leagues:

ENGLAND

NICOLAS JACKSON (Aston Villa)

Jackson put Villa ahead in the sixth minute with a fine finish into the roof of the net from John McGinn’s pass. After Erling Haaland equalised for the leaders in the 52nd minute, Jackson clinched a memorable win for Villa eight minutes later. Teenage Senegal international Ibrahim Mbaye teed up Jackson to squeeze his shot past City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

DANGO OUATTARA (Brentford)

The Burkina Faso winger scored for the first time this season to rescue a 1-1 draw at Hull City. Ouattara slotted home in the 63rd minute from Igor Thiago’s pass. The 24-year-old cancelled out Oli McBurnie’s first half penalty, but Brentford were left without a win in their last three games.

SPAIN

INAKI WILLIAMS (Athletic Bilbao)

After Spain 2026 World Cup winner Nico Williams came close to scoring, older brother and Ghana international Inaki struck the second goal in a 4-0 La Liga romp against Getafe. A counterattack ended with Inaki Williams one-on-one against the Getafe goalkeeper and he netted with a low shot.

ITALY

ANDRE-FRANK ANGUISSA (Napoli)

Cameroon midfielder Anguissa sent a brilliant bicycle kick into the corner of the net on 28 minutes after Roma failed to clear a free-kick. It was the opening goal of a 3-3 Serie A thriller.

GERMANY

SERHOU GUIRASSY (Borussia Dortmund)

Guirassy was kept off the scoresheet, but posed a constant threat as Borussia beat Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 at home. Early in the opening half, the Guinea international was through on goal, but had his chip saved by goalkeeper Noah Atubolu. Just after the break, Guirassy headed a corner against the bar and went close again when he hit a cross inches wide of the left post.

FRANCE

ELYE WAHI, SOFIANE DIOP (Nice)

Internationals Wahi of the Ivory Coast and Diop of Morocco scored as mid-table Nice came from behind to win 2-1 at Brest in Ligue 1. Wahi equalised just past the hour mark after a corner and Diop punished a defensive blunder to grab the 83rd-minute winner.