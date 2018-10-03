I’ll not take your fatherly role for granted, Sanwo-Olu tells Tinubu

The winner of the Lagos All Progressives Congress primary, Mr.Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that he will not take the Nationa Leaders of the party Asiwaju Bola Tinubu fatherly role for granted.



Mr. Sanwo-Olu in his acceptance speech also thanked the Almighty God and the people of the state saying ‘first I need to thank the Almighty God who has kept all of us, Lagosians, Nigerians, up until this very moment; all glory, honour and adoration goes to the Almighty God.’

.

In his speech, Sanwo-Olu said: Fellow Nigerians, I want to thank us, thank all of you for the numerous support I have received from everyone, I should seize this opportunity thank everyone. But first I need to thank the Almighty God who has kept all of us, Lagosians, Nigerians, up until this very moment; all glory, honour and adoration goes to the Almighty God.

“I think it’s appropriate I thank our national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has provided the platform for all of us, so many of us that have looked up to him, the fatherly role, a political landscape that one cannot take for granted.

LAGOS APC PRIMARIES: I THANK AMBODE FOR A GOOD FIGHT –SANWO-OLU.

OCTOBER 3, 2018.

Candidate of the APC in the Lagos State governorship primary, Jide Sanwo-Olu, has thanked his opponent, incumbent Governor Akinwunmi Ambode…@APCNigeria @APCNewspaperhttps://t.co/Knk86iQKoP pic.twitter.com/c5pKLOvs4a — APC Progressive Movement (@ApcMovement) October 3, 2018

“I want to also use this opportunity to thank the national chairman of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, His Excellency Adams Oshiomhole and the national working committee for giving us tremendous support, for encouraging us and for letting true democracy reflect, for sustaining this direct primary and for letting it be the true test of what it should be.

“In Lagos state, I think it is appropriate to thank the entire leadership of our party from the GAC, our numerous fathers, our uncles who have held on to this journey, who has demonstrated leadership to the highest level, who have demonstrated impeccable integrity at all levels, I think I owe them deep level of appreciation, I thank you.

“I want to thank the entire structure that we have in APC, from our national assembly members, distinguished senators from Lagos state, members of the house of representative, especially the majority leader and his entire team, the speaker and members of the Lagos state house of assembly. I want to thank all the 57 chairmen and all our 57 local government areas. I want to thank all our ward chairmen, our councillors.”

He also thanked Akinwunmi Ambode, governor of the state, wishing him all the best during the remaining part of his tenure.

Ambode lost the ticket to Sanwo-Olu who polled 970,851 votes while he had 72,901 votes.

Sanwo-Olu promised to run an inclusive government.

“I think it’s also important to thank the executive governor of Lagos state, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode for a good fight. I wish him the best in the remainder of his tenure,” he said.

“Lagosians, I think with what you have done for me, I cannot take you for granted, I cannot take this mandate and this confidence for granted, I’ll cherish it for the rest of my life but more importantly, like I’ve always said, I’ll remain committed, I’ll keep an inclusive government, I’ll be responsible, integrity will not run far from me and I will not do things that in any form would make you to begin to doubt my capacity or capability.”

Ambode thanks Lagosians, assures of smooth transition in 2019

Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday congratulated the winner of Tuesday’s governorship primaries of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, saying it was time for the State to move forward in order to consolidate on the gains of the last three and half years.

In a statewide address on the outcome of the election, the Governor said though events of the last few days had been characterized with intense political activities which created palpable tension in the polity, but that the interest of the State superseded that of any personal ambition, and therefore urged members of the party and indeed all Lagosians to support the candidate of the party.

“Fellow Lagosians, the last few days have witnessed intense political activities that have gripped the attention of the nation and created palpable tension in the polity. I strongly believe that the time has now come for the State to move forward in order that the gains of the last three and half years are not lost.

“Dear Lagosians, APC is a great party and the interests of our beloved State must always supersede that of any person or group. It is in this regard that I wholeheartedly congratulate the winner of the Lagos State APC Primaries, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and urge all Lagosians to immediately support our party’s gubernatorial candidate in the 2019 elections and work for the success of our dear party,” Governor Ambode said.

While assuring that he would work to ensure a smooth transition in 2019, the Governor said the progress of the State was non-negotiable, saying he would remain forever devoted to the development of the State as he had exemplified since assumption of office.

“As Governor, I will do everything possible to ensure a smooth transition in the remaining period of this administration and ultimately to the new Governor, come May 2019.I therefore appeal to all our party members that we remain one family and unite behind the candidate of the party, so that we can continue to move this state forward.

“The progress of Lagos State is non-negotiable. It is a project that I have passionately worked for in the last three and half years as your Governor and one to which I will forever be devoted,” he said.

The Governor particularly thanked APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, leadership of the party and all Lagosians for the support extended to him, and urged the people to continue to support the party.

He said: “I wish to use this opportunity to thank our National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the leadership of our great party at State and National levels, all party faithfuls and all Lagosians.

“I thank all Lagosians for their faith and trust in me. I urge you not to relent in your support for our party as we prepare for the General Elections.”