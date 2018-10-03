I’ll lead PDP to victory – Ihedioha

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI.

The newly elected Imo State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, has assured members of his party that he will lead the party to victory, in next year’s general elections.



Chief Ihedioha gave the assurance while fielding questions from journalists yesterday, in Owerri.

“Honestly, I am humbled by this victory. I thank God. I am grateful to my party members, who have again exhibited unflinching faith in me, to fly the PDP flag, in next year’s general elections. God willing, I will lead them to victory”, Ihedioha said.

The obviously elated PDP gubernatorial candidate, appealed to his fellow contestants to join hands with him, in actualizing their collective aspiration of sacking the All Progressives Congress, APC, from the Government House, Owerri.

“I passionately appeal to my colleagues, who aspired alongside with me, to join hands with me to not only build our party, but also reclaim victory and take Imo to where it should be”, Ihedioha said.

He assured the contestants that “there is no victor and no vanquished”, even as he pointed out that Imo people now know him better.

Moving his attention to Imolites, the PDP gubernatorial candidate urged them to “keep hope alive”, stressing that PDP has bounced back stronger and rebranded.

Meanwhile, the State PDP Chairman, Chief Charles Babatunde Ezekwem, has described the smooth conduct of the gubernatorial primary as “victory for the party and it’s loyalists”.

Chief Ezekwem made his feelings known in Owerri, while reacting in an interview, on the outcome of the party primary.

“Without being told, you can agree with me that the process was transparent and every party man or woman, ought to be satisfied with the outcome. There are no suspicions, allegations or insinuations that will negatively affect the PDP, during the 2019 general elections”, Ezekwem said.