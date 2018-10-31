Igbo group to engage Atiku on restructuring

…begs IPOB to accept restructuring

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—AN Igbo group, Eastern Region Assembly, ERA, yesterday revealed it’s plan to invite the presidential standard-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, to give an insight of how he intends to achieve the agenda of restructuring if he becomes the President of Nigeria.

Firm plans 1,000 jobs for Bayelsa indigenes, $5m investment

The National President of ERA, Ejike Ikezuagu told newsmen in Owerri that Nigeria needed restructuring in a way to encourage even development.

Buhari Group expels members for fraternising with Atiku Abubakar

Ikezuagu also believed that the restructuring agenda would go to an extent to address the issues raised by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

He was peeved that President Muhammadu Buhari has not given attention to the agenda of restructuring, adding that it could be increasing the challenges in the country.

Ikezuagu said: “Given the tensed and heated political atmosphere in Nigeria at the moment owing to the coming 2019 general elections where Nigerians would decide their fate, the Eastern Region Assembly, ERA, has taken it upon itself to invite Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to a national discourse in London soonest.

“After due consultations with various stakeholders, groups and friends across the region and abroad, we have come to the conclusion that there is need for the people of old Eastern region to have a vibrant political movement that will play a role equivalent to that of Arewa Consultative Forum and Odua Youths.

“ERA is here to ensure that the entire groups in the eastern region have one voice in all national issues as it regards the eastern region.

“In the days to come, we have promised to take a decision regarding the 2019 election as it affects the entire region. We shall take a decision regarding campaigns of all the political parties after proper consultations.

“We take cognisance of Ohanaeze Youth Council which has been playing a good role as well as speaking wonderfully in the interest of the region. However, they are not regarded as a political bloc nor a political movement representing the people of the East.

“Also, Ijaw Youths Council and other related ethnic groups in the eastern region are organisations representing their ethnic interests, thereby leaving the collective interest of the entire eastern region at bay without having a political movement to liaise with political parties in order to protect their interest as a region.”