Hitachi solutions to help ICT organisations achieve digital transformation

By Juliet Umeh

Recognising the power of data in business innovations and revenue growth, information and communication technology, ICT, company, Hitachi Vantara has advised the country to drive its institutions with data to achieve desired values.

Hitachi, at its Insights Day seminar held in Lagos recently, said the power of data is actually what drives both businesses and economies today.

Hitachi used the seminar to present solutions on its stable that can help organisations put their data into better use, including how to monetize such data.

Senate approves Science and Technology varsity for FCT

Hitachi said since everyday business is under pressure to meet up with set goals and objectives, only digital transformation, can help businesses accelerate cost efficiency and time to market by automating operations and processes. The company added that data transformation would help increase loyalty and grow revenue by improving customer experience and unlocking innovations.

The company’s Managing Director for Sub Sahara Africa, Mr. Alexander Jenewein, said the vision of Hitachi is to bring solutions that can create values from in-house data.

Access Bank’s Chief, Herbert Wigwe meets Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella on banking security

“We at Hitachi Vantara have the solutions, from data centre modernization, which is the first step to ultimately bringing the data centre to the modern age.

Our data solution filters information or data irrespective of the quantity, separate and analyse them with the sole purpose of creating value for companies”.

Corroborating Jenewein, the company’s Regional Managing Director, West Africa, Mr. Wale Awosokanre, said the company’s data solution helps people scale into the untapped potential of data, riding on the company’s experience on how to store, enrich, activate and monetize data from the business landscape.

In his remarks, the Lagos State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr. Hakeem Fahm, applauded Hitachi for contributing towards helping the state achieve the smart city initiative.

He, however, enjoined other companies to emulate Hitachi Vantara and invest more in technology in the state.

He said: “When you take a look at Lagos State, the population is about 22 million and it continues to grow. We are still managing the state with minimal technology but we cannot continue that way. We have to invest more on technology and that is why we are moving heavily into the use of technology to manage the state.

Julius Berger Nigeria appoints new Managing Director

“Lagos State economy is larger than all the other countries in west Africa combined. So, we need to build technology to manage not only the e-Government initiatives but other activities. Lagos is always open for business and we are building applications on e government, e-health, e-survey and so on. Lagos State is encouraging companies like Hitachi to continue to invest in the state,” Fahm said.

On the credibility of Hitachi solutions, the Senior Specialist Solutions Consultant, Hitachi Vantara, Mr. Samson Okpara, said Hitachi’s transparency and adherence to ethical standards, particularly on data integrity makes it sign memorandum of understanding, MoU, for non-disclosure of agreement with its customers, to guarantee that their data will not be shared with a third party.