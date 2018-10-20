Group drums support for Buhari’s re-election

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Savers Empowerment Ambassadors Initiatives, SEAI, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari re-election in 2019 will further the fight against corruption, and enable Nigerians enjoy the dividend of democracy.

Speaking at the inauguration of coordinators for the ‘ IStandforBuhari2019’ campaign in Lagos recently, Mr Frank Ezike, chairman, SEAI explained that the inauguration of coordinators for President Buhari’s re-election will mobilise and sensitise the masses on the need to vote a man of character.

According to Ezike, “on the premise of promoting good governance in our society, we at SEAI have resolved to support the re-election of President Muhamadu Buhari come 2019.