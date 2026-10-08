Tinubu mourns communications scholar Idowu Sobowale

Professor Idowu Sobowale

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Professor Idowu Akanbi Sobowale, an eminent Mass Communications scholar and former Commissioner for Education in Lagos State, who died at 85.

President Tinubu described the death of the renowned academic and journalist as a great loss to Nigeria, particularly the academic community, the media profession, and generations of students whose lives and careers he shaped through his scholarship and mentorship.

The President also condoled with the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria on the passing of its Board of Trustees Chairman.

He acknowledged Professor Sobowale’s immense contributions to mass communication education and his enduring impact on journalism and media studies in Nigeria.

“Professor Sobowale was committed to intellectual excellence, professional ethics, and the training of young Nigerians. His life’s work helped strengthen the foundations of media education and professional journalism in the country.

“As a journalism educator, he emphasised empirical evidence over opinion. It was therefore no surprise that he led the first nationwide opinion poll to predict the outcome of the 1979 elections.

“He served my administration in Lagos State as special adviser and later education commissioner, performing creditably well in both roles.

“I commiserate with the family, colleagues, former students, and the entire academic and media communities.

“I urge them to find comfort in his remarkable legacy of service, scholarship and mentorship.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace,” Tinubu remarked.