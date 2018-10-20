Breaking News
English Premier League table after Saturday’s 1400 GMT kick-off matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool’s Scottish defender Andrew Robertson (2l) heads the ball away during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in London on September 29, 2018. / AFP PHOTO

Man City 9 7 2 0 26 3 23
Chelsea 9 6 3 0 20 7 21
Tottenham Hotspur 9 7 0 2 16 7 21
Liverpool 8 6 2 0 15 3 20
Arsenal 8 6 0 2 19 10 18
Bournemouth 9 5 2 2 16 12 17
Watford 9 5 1 3 13 12 16
Wolves 9 4 3 2 9 8 15
Man Utd 9 4 2 3 15 16 14
Leicester 8 4 0 4 14 12 12
Everton 8 3 3 2 13 12 12
Brighton 9 3 2 4 10 13 11
Burnley 9 2 2 5 10 17 8
Crystal Palace 8 2 1 5 5 9 7
West Ham 9 2 1 6 8 14 7
Southampton 9 1 3 5 6 14 6
Cardiff 9 1 2 6 8 19 5
Fulham 9 1 2 6 11 25 5
Huddersfield 8 0 3 5 4 17 3
Newcastle 9 0 2 7 6 14 2


