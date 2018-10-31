Emotan Gardens Estate will be a town within a town – MIXTA Nigeria

Amid the clamour for new investment in the nation’s housing sector to address the deficit, the joint venture partner in the ongoing Emotan Gardens estate project, in Benin City, MIXTA Nigeria, has said that Edo State is set to exit the league of states grappling with inadequate housing.

According to the Head, Business Development & Sales, Mixta Nigeria, Lawrence Korede, “the investment Mixta Nigeria is bringing to Edo State through the 1400-unit Emotan Gardens is substantial and will help address this man’s basic need – housing.”

Korede who spoke to journalists in Benin City, the Edo State capital, explained that his company, with its partner, “Edo Development and Property Agency (EDPA) have hit the ground running with an initial release of somewhere around 400 housing units.”

“We are doing 2 and 3-bedroom housing units first, which really are the lower priced products, our first release is somewhere around 400 units.”

On the infrastructure that subscribers for the estate will enjoy, he assured that “the plan is to bring value. For us, value is what is on the table. I will go back to our pedigree. We have done this in Nigeria and we are in other countries in Africa, in Senegal, Ivory Coast, among others.

“We have experience in this field. Depending on where we build an estate, we inculcate some amenities and something to change that environment and give value.

“In the case of Emotan Gardens, we will have a one-hectare lake, which is man-made. It would allow the residents relax. Road network is huge for us; electricity is particularly huge for us.”

He added: “In our estates, our pedigree is that we offer 24/7 electricity. It is what we do and what we have done. All of these obviously come at a cost. The plan is that, within that community, in whichever direction you go, you should be able to either go five minutes to leisure or five minutes to an area that is planned specifically for commercial activities.”

He disclosed that “there is a range of people that want to bring their businesses to the commercial areas: hospitals, shopping malls and so on.

“The truth is that it will be a town within a town. That is what an estate is. An estate is that location where you comfortably obtain everything that enriches your life without moving. That is what we want to bring to Emotan Garden,” he stressed.