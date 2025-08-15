Abuja Airport Garden City: Construction partners assure quality delivery

…woo Investors with global-standard infrastructure

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE developers of the Abuja Airport Garden City, Gousa District project, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, have reiterated their commitment to delivering high-quality infrastructure, as part of efforts to attract local and international investors to one of the capital’s most promising real estate developments.

At the heart of this promise is GTX Construction Ltd, a respected Dubai-based firm partnering with First Rotech Group to bring the ambitious vision to life.

Speaking during a recent inspection of the project site in Gousa District, the Managing Director of GTX Construction, Mr Mohamad Harb, assured that the firm is working to global construction standards.

Harb said: “We are committed to delivering quality infrastructure using durable materials, innovative engineering, and environmentally friendly practices

“Our target is to complete this project on schedule without compromising standards.”

The Abuja Airport Garden City, strategically located between the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and the Abuja Airport Railway Station, is designed to become a vibrant residential and commercial hub, with the capacity to host over 3,000 residents and businesses.

Chairman of First Rotech Group, High Chief Austin Oguejiofor, highlighted the importance of choosing reputable partners to assure investors of the project’s integrity and sustainability.

“This is more than a housing estate, it is a smart, self-sustaining city.

“Our partnership with GTX Construction and T-One Technology Ltd is a strategic one, and we’re working together to make sure everything from roads to power, water and digital infrastructure is built to last”, Oguejiofor said.

T-One Technology Ltd will handle the digital side of the project, creating smart mapping and online platforms that will allow investors and future residents to easily explore the layout, track progress, and manage their interests remotely.

Meanwhile, in a clear message to investors, he (Oguejiofor) emphasised that the Abuja Airport Garden City offers attractive returns and long-term value, especially for those looking to invest early.

“This is the right time to get involved. For Nigerian investors and the diaspora, as well as international stakeholders, this project represents a unique opportunity to be part of a city built for the future, with all the infrastructure and security already taken care of”, he said.

According to the developers say the city will feature 24-hour electricity, reliable water supply, street lighting, fibre internet, modern roads, recreational areas, schools, healthcare facilities, places of worship, and commercial zones, making it an ideal environment for both families and businesses.

With increasing government support, approval from the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), and proximity to major transport links, Abuja Airport Garden City Gousa District is well-positioned to become a landmark development in the Federal Capital Territory.

“We invite investors who believe in the future of Abuja and Nigeria to come on board. The groundwork is already in place, now is the time to invest”, he added.