Prayers, hard work and honesty propel our success — Crystal Garden Estate CEO

..Company marks 10th anniversary, empowers 14 realtors with brand-new vehicles

By Nwabueze Okonkwo, Onitsha

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Crystal Garden Estate, Onitsha, Ambassador Kelvin Simeon Chukwu, has attributed the steady growth and success of the company in the last ten years to prayers, hard work, and honesty.

Speaking during the estate’s 10th anniversary celebration in Onitsha, Anambra State, Chukwu said the company’s greatest joy lies in seeing its partners and clients prosper through transparent and legitimate business practices.

“Our success story is built on sincerity, diligence, and faith in God,” he said. “Nothing brings us more joy than seeing our partners and clients smiling to the bank as a result of their commitment and integrity.”

As part of activities marking the anniversary, the company empowered 14 outstanding realtors with brand-new vehicles in recognition of their exceptional performance and dedication to the company’s vision.

Flanked by other executives and brand ambassadors of the firm, Chukwu said Crystal Garden Estate had over the years provided opportunities for many Nigerians to become property owners and investors, thereby helping to bridge the nation’s housing deficit.

“Through Crystal Garden Estate, many people have become proud landowners and developers of residential houses. We are contributing to solving the problem of housing shortage in Nigeria,” he added.

Chukwu also expressed concern over the rising cost of house rent across the country, describing it as burdensome for many Nigerians. He called on government at all levels to regulate the activities of property agents and landlords to make housing more affordable.

“There is a need for legislation to curb exploitative rent increases. That is part of why we are working to make more people homeowners instead of lifelong tenants,” he said.

The CEO noted that the company’s empowerment initiative was designed to reward dedication and inspire excellence among realtors.

“Today, we presented 14 cars to our hardworking realtors. Nothing comes free — success requires effort. Every achievement should be seen as a stepping stone to greater heights,” he stated.

One of the beneficiaries, Sunday Emmanuel, expressed gratitude to the company, saying the reward had motivated him to aim higher.

“I saw others receive car awards last year and told myself I would be among the winners this year. With hard work and God’s grace, it has happened. Crystal Garden Estate keeps its promises — they are reliable and trustworthy,” Emmanuel said.

The event was graced by notable personalities including Chief Godwin Ubaka Okeke, Chairman of G.U.O Motors Limited; Dr. Cosmas Maduka, Chairman of Coscharis Group; Hon. Jude Umennajiego, member of the Anambra State House of Assembly; and Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme, Chairman of the Civil Liberties Organization (CLO) in Anambra State, among others.

Delivering a keynote lecture, Chief Okeke emphasized the importance of hard work, resilience, patience, and prayer as essential virtues for success in life and business.