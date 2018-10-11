Eagles v Libya AFCON Showdown: We won’t miss Moses – Musa

Super Eagles striker, Ahmed Musa has said the team will miss the influence of captain John Obi Mikel in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Libya tomorrow but believes there are players in the squad that can replace the retired Chelsea winger, Victor Moses.

“We will definitely miss the captain. We all understand his importance to the team,” the Al-Nassr star began at a Press Conference yesterday.

“Victor Moses is no longer available for selection due to his retirement from the national team.

“We have players who are capable of filling the void. We certainly missed some players against Seychelles but copped.

“William Troost Ekong missed out of the Seychelles fixture but he is fully back for the Libyan test.

Musa reiterated the Super Eagles’ desire to be at the 2019 AFCON after missing out in the last two editions of the competition.

“We haven’t been to the last two editions of the AFCON.”

“The players are looking forward to qualifying for the competition.’

“We are training ahead of the two games against Libya. There is no point jumping ship. The focus is on the first one on Saturday,” he concluded.