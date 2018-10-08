Drug abuse makes security challenges more complex- deputy gov.

The Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonal (rtd), has said the abuse of drugs by youths have complicated security challenges in the country.

John-Jonal stated this on Monday when he received participants of the Course 27 of the Defense College in Yenagoa.

Course 27 has 137 participants, and the theme of the tour is: “Youth Management and National Security.’’

The Deputy Governor noted that the youths were the ready tools used and involved in perpetrating criminal activities because of their low level of education.

“The challenges are becoming more complex because of the use of drugs by young people.

“This is not only in Bayelsa, but the country at large. Those under the influence of drugs are easily misled, and it increases crime rate in the country.

“When the individual is secured, then the society is secured. If we don’t educate our people security challenges will always be there,’’ he said.

In his remarks, the Deputy Commandant, Defence College, Maj.-Gen. Peter Dauke, said population is one of the elements of national power, and the youths are a segment of the population.

He said if the youths are not fully engaged it would have negative effects on national security.

“If the youths are properly engaged it will impact on the national security, and if they are not it will have adverse effect.

“It is for this purpose we are visiting Bayelsa State to see things for ourselves, and to see how the youths will be properly engaged,’’ he said.