Customer stabs another dead over N200 beer money

By Evelyn Usman

Tragedy struck, weekend, at a pub located on 4, Ijagun Road, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, when a customer was stabbed to death in his attempt to compel another customer to pay N200 for the beer he drank.

The deceased identified simply as Christian, was said to be a regular customer at the beer parlour owned by one Temitope Adedayo.

Barely had he finished drinking during one of his visits at about 3pm on Saturday, than he heard Temi, owner of the beer parlour, as she is fondly called, arguing with a customer later identified as Taiwo Olatokunbo, to pay for a bottle of MORE beer he drank.

An eye witness, who simply gave his name as Segun, said: “During the argument, Temi said she would not allow Taiwo to leave without paying. Taiwo on his part, threatened to beat Temi up if she stood in his way. It was at this point that the man (late Christian ) intervened. He told Taiwo to beg if he knew he didn’t have money with him instead of being rude.

“ Taiwo, called Christian a woman wrapper and asked who invited him into the conversation. This resulted in a quarrel that degenerated into a fight. In the process, Taiwo, broke a bottle and stabbed Christian in his right elbow joint. The fight was still on until Christian who became weak started shouting for help, holding on to his wounded elbow”.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, who confirmed the incident, said 23-year-old Taiwo Olatokunbo, was subsequently arrested.

According to Oyeyemi, “ The suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the police at Igbeba Division from one Temitope Adedayo, who runs a beer parlour.

Upon the report, the acting DPO of Igbeba Division SP Onah Lawrence, led his Anti crime men to the scene where the said Taiwo Olatokunbo, was promptly arrested. The victim was quickly rushed to state hospital Ijebu Ode, for medical attention but gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department , SCIID for proper investigation and prosecution of the suspect.