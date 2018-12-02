Nigeria’s killing fields : 6,562 deaths in 11 months

By Clifford Ndujihe

FOUR weeks to the end of 2018, many Nigerians would be eager to bid the year goodbye and welcome 2019 with open arms.

Reason: 2018 has been a harbinger of death, tears of blood and gnashing of the teeth for a host of people and families in all parts of the country.

No state was spared the anguish of gruesome murders.

Literally, Nigeria could be described as a killing field in 2018 as no fewer than 6,562 Nigerians, according to Sunday Vanguard’s checks, were slaughtered through the Boko Haram insurgency, herdsmen and farmers’ clashes, cult clashes, sectarian and communal clashes, kidnapping, ritual killings, and armed robbery, among others.

The Boko Haram insurgency and herdsmen and farmers’ clashes accounted for the bulk of the deaths.

Troops foil another Boko Haram attack in Borno

The North-Central, North-East and North-West zones were the apex theatres of the killings with states like Borno, Benue, Plateau, Zamfara, Kaduna, Kogi, Nasarawa, and Taraba being the epicentre of the killings.

The death figure is conservative because it is based on but not even limited to reported incidents and deaths. Many killings were not reported or the casualty figures were not disclosed. If those who died in the custody of kidnappers were added, the tally would be much higher. The 6,562 deaths recorded since the beginning of 2018 exclude those who died from illnesses, accidents, flooding, infant mortality, Lassa fever, malaria, HIV/AIDS, etc.

Those killed include civilians and security agents as well as the insurgents.

In the first 10 weeks of the year as tallied by Sunday Vanguard in March 2018, no fewer than 1,351 people were mowed down.

In January, 676 Nigerians were killed, and in February, no fewer than 517 people died violently, across the country. For the remaining months the death tolls are as follows: March, 485; April, 670; May, 508; June, 639; July, 357; August, 363; September, 926; October, 1,033; and November, 388 (see table).

The deaths have made Nigeria one of the countries affected most by terrorism. According to the Global Terrorism Index, GTI, Nigeria is the fourth country with the highest number of deaths resulting from terrorism. In 2016, the GTI said 2,164 persons died through terrorist acts in Nigeria.

The Committee on Resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, set up by the Plateau Government, said penultimate week that 1,801 persons were killed and 50,212 people displaced by the recent attacks in the state.

AVM Bala Danbaba (retd), Chairman of the committee, while presenting the committee report to Governor Simon Lalong, in Jos, said the committee identified 115 communities cutting across Jos North, Jos South, Bassa, Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Bokkos Local Government Areas, that were affected by the crisis. He said the committee, whose one month mandate was later increased to two months, received 55 memoranda and visited 27 camps where the IDPs were quartered, noting “The only IDPs camp we did not visit was the one at Lere, in the Dorowa area of Barkin Ladi Local Government. We could not go there because of security reasons. ‘’

Last July, the Amnesty International, AI, said the killings in Zamfara were under reported, saying of then 371 people had been killed in the state.

Amnesty International recalled that on Friday 27 July, 18 villages in the Mashema, Kwashabawa and Birane districts of Zurmi local government area of Zamfara state were attacked, leaving at least 42 people dead.

Ohanaeze to monitor 2019 elections

“At least 18,000 residents of the affected villages who were displaced over the weekend are now taking refuge at various locations in the local government headquarters. The following day a further 15 people were kidnapped in Maradun local government area.

“On Saturday 28 July, President Muhammadu Buhari announced the deployment of 1,000 troops to Zamfara. This is the third time since November 2017 that the authorities have deployed the military in response to attacks, but villagers told Amnesty International that this has not translated into protection for remote, vulnerable communities.

“Previous military interventions have failed to end the killings, especially in rural areas of Zamfara. At least 371 people have been killed in Zamfara in 2018 alone, and at least 238 of these killings took place after the deployment of the Nigerian air force. The government is still neglecting the most vulnerable communities in this region,” said Osai Ojigho.

“Villagers described feeling helpless and on edge, constantly bracing themselves for attacks. Men said they are sleeping outside their homes and in trees as a way of keeping vigilant, while women and children are sleeping together in groups for protection. Villagers described a pattern where they receive warnings ahead of attacks, including by phone, ordering them to pay huge sums of money or be killed or abducted,” AI further disclosed.

Harvest of killings in 2018

Month Killings

January – 676

February – 517

March – 485

April – 670

May – 508

June – 639

July – 357

August – 363

Sept – 926

October – 1033

Nov ember – 388

Total 6562

Time line of killings since March 2018

March 1 – 15 killed in Saradauna, Taraba

March 2 – Nigerian police killed a kidnap kingpin in Ikwerre, Rivers State.

March 2 – Sectarian violence led to six deaths in Gwer East, Benue State.

March 3 – Three suicide bombers killed themselves in Maiduguri, Borno State.

March 4 – 20 killed in Saradauna, Taraba

March 5 – Herdsmen killed five in Guma, Benue.

March 5 – A suicide bomber killed himself and three CJTF members in Maiduguri, Borno

March 5 – Boko Haram killed four loggers in Dikwa, Borno.

March 6 – Pirates killed three in Ogbia, Bayelsa.

March 6 – Boko Haram killed three in Ngala, Borno.

March 7 – 2 killed in Takum, Taraba

March 8 – 11 killed in Bassa, Plateau

March 9 – 10 killed in Bokkos, Plateau

March 10 – A communal clash led to 11 deaths in Boki, Cross River.

March 11 – An IED by Boko Haram killed four soldiers in Monguno, Borno State

March 12 – Sectarian violence led to four deaths in Izzi, Ebonyi State.

March 12 – Sectarian violence led to seven deaths in Bassa, Plateau.

March 12 – 26 killed in Bassa, Plateau sectarian violence

March 13 – 7 killed in Guma, Benue State

March 13 – 1 killed in Lokoja, Kogi State

March 14 – Herdsmen killed 32 in Daima/Omala, Kogi State

March 14 – Herdsmen killed four soldiers in Bassa, Plateau State

March 14 – 6 killed in Bassa, Plateau State

March 14 – Herdsmen killed 12 people in Omala, Kogi State

March 14 – Herdsmen killed 20 people in Dekina, Kogi State

March 14 – Two suicide bombers killed themselves in Maiduguri, Borno

March 15 – 5 killed in Takum, Taraba sectarian violence

March 16 – Herdsmen killed three in Esan-South East and two in Ovia North-East in Edo.

March 19 –10 killed in Omala, Kogi State

March 20 – 11 killed in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna

March 22 – 3 killed in Jos South, Plateau State

March 24 – 5 killed in Makurdi, Benue State

March 24 – Sectarian violence led to one death in Makurdi, Benue.

March 25 – Sectarian violence led to two deaths in Guma, Benue

March 25 – Sectarian violence led to two deaths in Agatu, Benue

March 25 – Soldiers killed one Boko Haram militant at a town in Konduga, Borno

March 28 – Bandits killed 36 people in Anka, Zamfara.

March 29 – Suspected herdsmen killed six in Jema’a, Kaduna.

March 30 – Four suicide bombers killed themselves and one other in Maiduguri, Borno.

March 30 – Nigerian troops killed four Boko Haram militants in Damboa, Borno.

March 30 – 6 killed in Jema’a, Kaduna

April 1 – During an attack on Maiduguri, Borno, 13 Boko Haram militants, one soldier, and 14 civilians were killed.

April 3 – Gunmen invaded a police station in Kogi, and killed two police officers.

April 4 – 6 killed in Chikun, Kaduna

April 4 – 4 killed in Takum, Taraba

April 4 – 10 killed in Gwer West, Benue

April 4 – Two soldiers and 21 bandits were killed during a clash in Anka, Zamfara.

April 4 – A pastor beheaded secret lover, and buried body in a church at Papalanto, Ogun State.

April 5 – 5 killed in Donga, Taraba

April 5 – 30 killed in Gwer West, Benue

April 5 – 50 (9 police, 41 civilians) were killed in Offa, Kwara following multiple armed robberies on banks in the town

April 5—A Nigerian singer, Zainab Nielsen and a three and half year old daughter , Petra, were killed by her Danish husband, Peter Nielsen

April 6 – Gunmen killed village head, 5 others in Sarari village rear Kuriga town in Birnin Gwari LGA, Kaduna State.

April 6 – Nigerian troops killed five Boko Haram militants in Madagali, Adamawa. One civilian was also killed during the clash.

April 7 – 4 killed in Bali, Taraba

April 7 – 2 killed in Agatu, Benue

April 8 – 5 killed in Birkin Ladi, Plateau State

April 8 – 5 murdered in Obi, Nasarawa

April 8 – 4 killed in Keana, Nasarawa

April 9 – 1 killed in Guma, Benue

April 10 – 10 murdered in Benue

April 10 – 51 killed in Wukari, Taraba

April 12 – 2 killed in Markudi, Benue

April 12 – 2 murdered in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna

April 12 – Kano based Syrian killed, son abducted in Kano state, Ahmed Aredia, was reportedly killed by gunmen and his 14 years old son abducteds

April 13 – 5 killed in Bassa, Kogi

April 14 – 4 killed in Logo, Benue

April 14 – 78 murdered in Obi, Nasarawa

April 17 – 1 killed in Logo, Benue

April 17 – One killed, Maitama, Abuja.

April 18 – 4 killed in Bassa, Plateau

April 19 – 1 killed in Kutigi, Niger

April 19 – 1 killed in Gwer West, Benue

April 20 – 31 killed in Guma, Benue

April 20 – A pregnant teenager’s womb was ripped opened by unidentified people, who took the unborn baby away and also killed three others on in Rumuoro village in Ogbakimi Emohua LGA of Rivers State.

April 21 – Gun men killed 30 in Maru LGA, Zamfara State.

April 24 – A woman identified as mama Lekari, slumped and died, during a clash between the Yoruba and Hausa in Sabo Area of Akure, Ondo

April 24 – Herdsmen kill two Catholic priests, 17 worshippers in Mbalon, Gwer East LGA, Benue

April 25 – 19 killed in Gwer East, Benue

April 25 – 39 killed in Guma, Benue

April 25 – Herdsmen killed 7 IDPs in Awe, Nassarawa

April 28 – Bandits killed 14 miners in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna

April 28 – Bandits killed 14 miners in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna.

April 28 – Nigerian military bombed and killed 40 Boko Haram militants in Konduga, Borno.

April 28 – Herdsmen killed eight Agagbe community, Senger, Gwer West, Benue.

April 29 – 5 killed in Gwer West, Benue

May 1 – Two Boko Haram suicide bombers killed themselves and 84r others in Mubi South, Adamawa.

May 1 – Herdsmen killed six in Guma, Benue.

May 2 – Boko Haram killed 10 people in Konduga, Borno.

May 2 – Bandits killed 13 in Maru, Zamfara.

May 2 – A 21 year old final year student of UNICAL, Joseph Ita Archibong has been killed by armed robbers during an attack on his family in calabar.

May 3 — Four suicide bombers killed themselves in Maiduguri, Borno.

May 3 —Herdsmen killed 15 in Numan and Lamurde LGAs in Adamawa.

May 3: Nigerian soldiers neutralized a suicide bomber before they could detonate in Bama, Borno. Boko Haram was suspected.

May 4: Four suicide bombers killed themselves and three others in Konduga, Borno. Boko Haram was suspected.

May 5: Bandits killed seventy-one in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna.

May 4 and May 6: A cult clash resulted in 13 deaths in Jos North, Plateau.

May 7: A communal clash led to eleven deaths in Odukpani, Cross River.

May 7: No fewer than 48 bodies have been recovered from Gwaska village in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state.

May 9: Two suicide bombers tried to attack a mosque in Maiduguri, Borno but ran away and ended up killing themselves.

May 9: Herdsmen killed nine in Ussa, Taraba.

May 9: The JTF killed 10 bandits in Lau, Taraba.

May 9: Herdsmen killed eight in Numan, Adamawa.

May 10: Police and ‘Land Grabbers’ killed five in Lagos State, Lagos.

May 11: Nigerian troops killed eight bandits in Maru, Zamfara.

May 11: Nigerian troops killed 10 bandits in Numan, Adamawa.

May 12: Customs agents killed four smugglers in Imeko Afon, Ogun.

May 13: No fewer than four persons were feared dead while six others sustained gunshot wounds, following a clash between Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) and transporters at Ilara, in Imeko Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State.

May 14: Kidnappers killed two and abducted four in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna.

May 14: Communal violence led to 31 deaths in two weeks in Toto, Nasarawa.

May 15: A suicide bomber killed himself and five CJTF members in Konduga, Borno.

May 15: Bandits killed 10 in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna.

May 15: Nigerian troops killed 11 Boko Haram insurgents in Marte, Borno.

May 15: Nigerian troops killed four Boko Haram insurgents in Bama and Dikwa LGAs in Borno.

May 15: The Nigerian Air Force bombed Boko Haram structures in Bama, Borno, killing 10 occupying terrorists”

May 16: Kidnappers killed three policemen and abducted a Syrian national in Bodinga, Sokoto.

May 16: Boko Haram killed six vigilantes in Madagali, Adamawa.

May 17: Herdsmen killed five in Logo, Benue.

May 17: A suicide bomber killed himself and four others in Dikwa, Borno.

May 18: Two suicide bombers killed themselves but no others in Konduga, Borno.

May 19: Nigerian troops killed thirty-five bandits and lost one soldier in Gwer West, Logo, and Guma LGAs in Benue.

May 20: Herdsmen killed two soldiers and took one soldier captive in Logo, Benue.

May 20: Gunmen abducted nine and killed one in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna.

May 20: Gunmen killed “scores” (estimated at forty) in Toto, Nasarawa.

May 20: Herdsmen killed five in Logo, Benue.

May 21: A 24 year old man, Salu ladayo who allegedly stabbed a 19 year old secondary school leaver, Confidence Nwama to death in Akure week for refusing his love advance

May 22: Police killed five protesters at Niger Delta University in Southern Ijaw, Bayelsa.

May 22: Bandits kidnapped 10 in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna.

May 23: Bandits 38 in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna.

May 23: Sectarian violence led to six deaths in Yorro, Taraba.

May 27: Two Boko Haram suicide bombers killed themselves and three others in Konduga, Borno.

May 27: Herdsmen killed two in Logo, Benue.

May 27: Herdsmen killed four in Ushongo, Benue.

May 28: Boko Harm killed one in Askira/Uba, Borno.

May 28: A man Oriade Adebisi Julian and his girlfriend Eke Imaga were kidnapped and killed on at Oru-Ijebu, Ogun State.

May 29: Gunmen killed eight in Chikun, Kaduna.

May 29: Herdsmen killed three in Barkin Ladi, Plateau.

May 29: Bandits killed two policemen in Obio/Akpor, Rivers.

May 30: A cult war resulted in nine deaths in Yenagoa, Bayelsa.

May 31: Nigerian troops rescued nine hostages and killed three Boko Haram militants in Gwoza, Borno.

May 31: Five Nigerian soldiers were killed in a Boko Haram ambush in Gwoza, Borno; “several” (estimated at five) Boko Haram militants were also killed.

May 31: Herdsmen killed two in Logo, Benue.

May 31: 25 people were kidnapped in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna.

JUNE

June 1: Cultists abducted three students in Etim Ekpo, Akwa Ibom.

June 1: Bandits killed fifteen in Anka, Zamfara.

June 1: Gunmen killed three in Barkin Ladi, Plateau

June 2: Nigerian soldiers killed ten Boko Haram militants in Ngala, Borno.

June 2: Five were killed in a communal clash in Kogi, Kogi.

June 3: Herdsmen killed ten in Kwande, Benue.

June 3: A cult clash resulted in eight deaths in Oturkpo, Benue.

June 3: Two were killed during a prison break in Chanchaga, Niger.

June 3: Herdsmen killed three policemen and eight others in Nasarawa, Nasarawa.

June 4: Herdsmen killed eight in Gassol, Taraba.

June 4: Three Boko Haram suicide bombers killed themselves and seven others in Diffa, Niger.

June 3–June 4: A cult clash resulted in nine deaths in Calabar, Cross River.

June 5: Herdsmen killed eight in Guma, Benue.

June 6: Herdsmen killed five in Logo, Benue.

June 7: Nigerian soldiers killed five bandits in Maru, Zamfara.

June 7: Nigerian troops killed three Boko Haram militants in Gwoza, Borno.

June 7: The Nigerian military killed four civilians in Nemba, Bauchi.

June 7: Nigerian troops killed 12 bandits in Giwa, Kaduna.

June 9: A suicide bomber killed himself but no others in Maiduguri, Borno.

June 9: 13 were killed in a clash between bandits and vigilantes in Isa, Sokoto.

June 9: Herdsmen killed two in Bassa, Plateau.

June 10: One person died when an IED exploded at a scrap materials gathering point along kabang area in Mubi, Adamawa State.

June 11: A suicide bomber killed himself and two others in Maiduguri, Borno. Boko Haram was suspected.

June 11: Boko Haram attacked Madagali, Adamawa; Nigerian forces fought them back, killing one Boko Haram militant.

June 11: Nigerian and Cameroonian soldiers killed 23 Boko Haram militants in Kukawa, Borno (LGA estimated).

June 12: Herdsmen killed one in Obi, Nasarawa.

June 12: Herdsmen killed four in Logo, Benue.

June 12: Herdsmen killed one in Logo, Benue.

June 13: Bandits killed 26 in Birnin Magaji, Zamfara.

June 13: Herdsmen killed four in Keana, Nasarawa.

June 13: Nigerian police killed three kidnappers in Bali, Taraba.

June 13: The traditional ruler in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu state Igwe Nwatu was killed by unknown persons while returning from a court sitting at Nkanu Local Government Headquarters.

June 14: Nigerian troops killed “some” (estimated at five) bandits in Benue (LGA unknown).

June 14: A popular Benin muscician, Elvis Oni a.k.a papa, was shot dead by suspected robbers at his residence in Benin, Edo state Capital.

June 15: Nigerian Air Force aircraft killed “some” (estimated at five) Boko Haram militants in Gwoza, Borno.

June 16: Gunmen killed two and abducted one in Ukum, Benue.

June 16: Six Boko Haram suicide bombers killed themselves and 37 others in Damboa, Borno.

June 16: Gunmen killed three in Mangu, Plateau.

June 17: Gunmen killed one in Barkin Ladi, Plateau.

June 17: Three soldiers and one pirate were killed during a clash in Ekeremor, Bayelsa.

June 17: Nigerian police were accused of killing four civilians in Kano, Kano.

June 18: Boko Haram killed nine soldiers in Nganzai, Borno.

June 18: A 22 year old man Agaezuchi Ogbonna, allegedly killed his mother over a love affair with the mother’ s sister at Akpaa Mbato community, Obingwa council Area of Abia state.

June 20: Three Shi’ites and one policeman were killed in a clash in Kaduna South, Kaduna.

June 20: Two suicide bombers killed themselves but no others in Maiduguri, Borno. Boko Haram was suspected.

June 20: Gunmen killed four in Barkin Ladi, Plateau.

June 21: A 45-year old native doctor, Adelogba Ademuyiwa was beaten to death by his in-laws for beating his wife at Ifira Akoko area of Ondo State.

June 22: Bandits killed five in Chikun, Kaduna.

June 22: Boko Haram killed five in Konduga, Borno.

June 22: Nigerian troops killed seven Boko Haram militants in Mafa, Borno.

June 22: Herdsmen killed 21 in Demsa, Adamawa.

June 22: A police man was stoned to death when the police clashed with IMN members in Kaduna

June 23: Boko Haram killed five in Konduga, Borno.

June 23: Nigerian soldiers killed 20 bandits in Maru, Zamfara.

June 23: Herdsmen killed 200 people in Riyom, Jos South, and Barkin Ladi LGAs in Plateau.

June 25: A violent between cult groups in Odi, Kolokuma-Opokuma LGA of Bayelsa claimed three lives

June 26: Boko Haram killed seven in Damboa, Borno.

June 26: Herdsmen killed two soldiers in Guma, Benue.

June 26: A cult war led to six deaths in Calabar, Cross River.

June 26: The communal clash between the people of Ukele in Yala local government area of Cross River and Izzi in Ebonyi State reportedly claimed over 20 lives.

June 27: Nigerian soldiers killed two Boko Haram militants in Bama, Borno.

June 27: Nigerian soldiers killed four Boko Haram militants in Damboa, Borno.

June 27: Herdsmen killed two in Numan, Adamawa.

June 27: Nigerian soldiers killed six herdsmen in Keana, Nasarawa.

June 27: Nigerian troops killed four Boko Haram militants in Guzamala, Borno.

June 28: Nigerian police killed five butchers in Ibadan, Oyo.

June 29: A house wife hacked her husband to death in Rafin Gero Village, Anka LGA of Zamfara State following a fight over the man’s intention to go for a second wife.

June 29: Police clash with butchers in Ibadan over relocation of abattoir from Bodija to a new site in Akinyele LGA left five dead

June 30: Herdsmen killed one in Jos South, Plateau.

June 30: Unknown gunmen killed two Nigerian police officers in Etim Ekpo, Akwa Ibom.

June 30: Nigerian troops killed five Boko Haram militants in Mafa, Borno.

JULY

July 1: Unknown gunmen killed six in Barkin Ladi, Plateau.

July 1: Boko Haram killed ten Nigerien soldiers in Bla Brin, Niger.

July 3: Robbers killed seven police officers and two civilians in Abuja.

July 4: Herdsmen killed five in Guykua, Adamawa.

July 5: Herdsmen killed three in Logo, Benue.

July 5: Communal violence led to one death in Billiri, Gombe

July 5: Nineteen ExxonMobil workers were kidnapped, and one was subsequently killed.

July 5–July 8: Communal clashes led to 37 deaths in Lau, Taraba.

July 5 — An officer of one of the commercial motorcycle owners in Ogun state, punched a motorcyclist to death over his refusal to obtain the mandatory daily union ticket of N150 naira, at Iyana-Mortuary area of Abeokuta metropolis.

July 5: A policeman shot a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Abuja.

July 8: Nigerian troops killed 15 Boko Haram militants in Abadam, Borno.

July 9: Suspected Fulani militiamen killed 50 in Numan, Adamawa.

July 10: Suspected bandits killed 40 in Rabah, Sokoto (and across the border in Zamfara).

July 10: Two policemen and one bandit were killed in a shootout in Port Harcourt, Rivers.

July 10: Boko Haram killed five in Girei, Adamawa.

July 11: A herdsman killed a police officer in Bagudo, Kebbi.

July 11 — A 30 year old man, Alexander Ogbeije killed his girlfriend, Mercy Okoh, aged 27 at his farm at Urhonigbo in Orhiomwon, Edo

July 13: Akure under the influence of alchohol, a 64 year old grandfather shot dead his grandson with dame gun in Olusi area of Ondo state.

July 14: Nigerian troops killed five Boko Haram militants in Monguno, Borno.

July 14: Gunmen killed four policemen in Owan West, Edo.

July 14: An Army officer was killed by Boko haram in Borno.

July 15: Nigerian troops repelled a Boko Haram attack in Bama, Borno, killing 22 militants and losing 10 soldiers.

July 15: Boko Haram killed 62 Nigerian soldiers at a military base in Geidam, Yobe.

July 16: Two policemen and two bandits were killed during a gun fight in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna.

July 17: Boko Haram killed 27 in Ngala, Borno.

July 17: Bandits killed thirty in Maradun, Zamfara.

July 17: Herdsmen killed six in Ardo Kola, Taraba.

July 17: A man Michael Iorkohol was killed by two men, Alfred Leonard and Samson Agbo in FCT Abuja

July 17: Gunmen shot and killed the director of works of Federal Polytechnic Idah, Kogi State, Solomon Ayegbe Sani, at his home in Ideh.

July 19: Gunmen killed two in Bungudu, Zamfara.

July 19: Gunmen killed a motorcyclist in Ibadan, Oyo state,

July 19 — Robbers killed a policeman along Akaranya/wamba road, Nasarawa.

July 19: A vigilante, Friday Attah was killed at New city Atogi housing estate, Nkwelle Ezunaka, Oyi LGA of Anambra state by youths suspected to be from Ogbunike

July 20: Gunmen killed 2 persons at a market in Karakai village in Bungudu LGA of Zamfara

July 20: A CBN writer, Kabira Zango, was killed by Gunmen in Gusau, Zamfara state.

July 20: A middle aged man, Abba Aminu was killed in Dambarre quarters, Kano by two men.

July 21: A 19 year old boy identified as junior Omo Shaba killed his lover and dumped her body by the road side. The incident happened at No 2, Akugwe street, off Sikuko Road, Ogidii Egor Local Government Area

July 21: A 45 year old native doctor Adelogba Ademuyiwa was allegedly beaten to death by his in laws for beating his wife, Hunu, in Ifira Akoko Area of Ondo State.

July 22: At least one policeman was reportedly stoned to death when members of Nigeria IMN clashed with police in Kaduna along Ibrahim Taiwo Road in the heart of the city.

July 22: A 13 year old pupil of community primary school, Ajoula, in Akoka North –West Local Government Area of Ondo State was killed

July 22: Four persons including former katsina state commissioner for education, Prof. Halimatu Sa’adiyya Idris were killed by armed bandits along the volatile Abuja-Kaduna highway.

July 23: A male suicide bomber killed seven worshippers at a mosque in Konduga LGA, Borno State

July 23: A 46 year old man Osaremwinda Omobude Idumwonyi stabbed his lover to death for finding a condom in her bag at Ikpoba-Okha LGA Edo state.

July 24: A suicide bomber attacked a mosque at Goni modie Lashibe Jummaa Mosque of Konduga LGA killing eight persons

July 24: A man killed his 38 year old lover in Benin after he found condoms in her bag.

July 25: Two suspects were arrested by Bauchi state police command for allegedly killing 25 year old Umar Shuaibu of Darazo local government area of Bauchi state , they killed the victim because of his motorcycle.

July 25: Cultists killed 2 men and injured 5 others in a fire duel in Somolu, Lagos.

July 25: A woman Mrs Benedith Ikegwuonu 67, was macheted to death by her son, Chinedu ikegwuonu for preparing yam pottage instead of noodles for breakfast at Okpunoeze Akabo Edoji Uruagu in Nnewi Anambra south.

July 25: Two died when land grabbers attacked Ire-Akari Estate, Saka, Ibadan, Oyo State.

July 26: –Boko Haram fighters killed 11 troops and seized weapons in a raid on a military post in in Borno. Gunmen in five trucks and on motorcycles stormed the checkpoint in Bunari village near the garrison town of Monguno in Borno, leading to a fierce battle.

July 26: Gunmen killed 4 persons, injured eight at a Mosque at Kawdi village, Zurmi LGA, Zamfara state.

July 26: Mr sunny Ejiagwe, the newly elected chairman of Ideato North LGA Imo state was killed, three days after his inauguration

July 26: A woman killed her 2 year old grand-daughter by throwing her into a well in their home at Karaya Fulani camp in Rafi LGA of Niger state

July 26: A bureau de change operator, Victor Thorpe was killed in Lagos by assailants at LEGICO, Victoria Island when he went to pick up money.

July 27: Two persons were killed when land grabbers known as omonile attacked and vandalised houses at Ire-Akari Estate, Soka, Ibadan, Oyo State.

July 29; Soldiers killed 16 Boko Haram members at Mairari village in Monguno Local Government Area of Borno.

July 29: Bandits killed three people and kidnapped two nursing mothers and an eight year old after attacking communities in Unguwar, Dan-Baki, Sabin –Layi Birnin-Gwari LGA of Kaduna State

July 29: Housewife hacked her husband to death in Rafin in a village in Aruka LGA Zamfara following a fight over the man’s intention to go for a second wife.

July 29: A man 25 killed his father and seven year old sister at Ifelemenu, Ekpaomaka in Ikwo LGA Ebonyi State

July 29: Armed militants ambushed soldiers at a checkpoint at Iwikem in the volatile Etim Ekpo Council of Akwa Ibom State killing one soldier and five civilians while four persons sustained injuries.

July 31: A 21 year old lady pushed her boyfriend from the window of a storey building in Ajagbandi Area of Lagos, while trying to prevent him from searching her phone, he died three days later at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital LASUTH, Ikeja.

AUGUST

August 1: Five killed in Jos

August 1: Nigerian Civil Defence killed a woman in Akure , Ondo State

August 3: A 40-year old man, Raphael Izuchukwu, killed and buried his elder brother to avoid hospital bills at Ugwuagbo Inyi village in Igbo-Eze North LGA of Enugu State.

August 4: Six herdsmen killed in Guma, Benue State by troops.

August 6: Herdsmen attack Plateau, Taraba villages , kill 8

August 6: Five die as Boko Haram attacked Borno village.

August 7: Scores killed as troops, militia battle in Benue

August 8: Food poisoning kills 9 at funeral

August 9: A man stabbed his father to death in Ekiti, kills himself

August 9: Hoodlums killed a septuagenarian in Benin

August 9: Boko haram killed 17 Nigerian soldiers

August 10: Armed robbers kill 24 including 4 security agents, while robbing Edo banks

August 10: Troops kill 7 Boko Haram in Borno

August 10-18: Nigerian Airforce launched airstrikes on Boko Haram insurgents in Sambisa forests killing many.

August 10: A pastor, Ayodele Bamiduro, killed a woman, Iya Aanu for a ritual in Agbado Igbore Robiyan in Ifo LGA of Ogun State

August 11: Two kids, three others burnt to death in Delta gas explosion

August 12: Bandits killed 4 policemen

August 12: Two killed as vote buying, ballot snatching Mar Kofi bye-election

August 12: Gunmen killed APC Chieftain at Ekiti football viewing centre

August 12: Nine killed in fresh attack on Benue community

August 15: Two men killed a woman in a cocoa farm at Emure Ekiti, Ekiti State.

August 15: A 14 year old boy killed a 71 year old woman Madam Helen Adodo by smashing her head with a stone, in Lagos

August 16: 2 children died after there were thrown into a septic tank filled with water at Barutan LGA of Kwara state by unknown persons

August 17: 2 elderly people killed, the eldest man and spiritual head of Ogrute, Igboeze North LGA of Enugu, Onyishi Eze Nwaonu was allegedly murdered by her step son. Also his counterpart in Umuipu, Etiyi Ezike, Oyishi Odo, Nwamamah also mysteriously died the same day. Their deaths were were linked to the struggle for the headship of the Enwe cult group in the old Ogrunte , Umuida, Umuogu, Umuidoko and Umuasanya and others.

August 17: 105 year old man killed in Enugu

August 17: Troops kill 5 bandits and recovered arms in Sirnin Gwari.

August 18: First indigenous Abuja priest killed by robbers

August 18: Herdsmen attack Orlans hometown, kill soldier and others

August 19: Govt official said Zamfara banditary had claimed 3000 lives and gulped N17b

August 19: Kidnappers killed a pastor Hosea Akuchi of Baptist church in Kaduna and kidnapped his wife, at Guguwa, Agabi, LGA of Kaduna State

August 19: No fewer than 19 persons were killed at Malari Village, Borno by Boko Haram insurgents. Abatcha Umar, a witness, said he counted 19 bodies, including that of his younger brother. But an aid worker at a camp that received survivors put the death toll at 63

August 19: 21 armed herdsmen, one soldier killed in Benue gunfights. The Force Commander, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Adeyemi Yekini, said on Monday that troops killed 21 armed herdsmen and lost one soldier in Benue State.

August 20: A bloody clash between thugs loyal to the APC and PDP claimed three lives in Bayelsa State.

August 20: A man, Chinasa Nnorom allegedly killed his wife over a domestic matter in Nnewi, Anambra.

August 20: six persons including a 95 year old community leader, Chief Gabriel Nzekwe were killed in a renewed land dispute between Obeche-Inyi and Umuinyagbo quarters in Inyi Clan of Ndokwa East LGA, delta State.

August 20: The Nigeria Airforce NAF, attacked terrorist camps at Zanari and Tunbun Raso in Borno state killing many.

August 20: 14 killed in police, military crackdown on different gangs

August 20: Man 45 Kingsley Norzim killed his 2 younger brothers in Asaba with a machete and dagger during domestic squabble

August 20: Boko haram razed 40 houses in Borno, several killed

August 20: Owner of Total filling station killed by elder brother in Asaba

August 20: A mad man stabbed and killed the monarch, the Onise of Odo Oro, Oba Gbadebo Oginisakin in Odo Oro a community in Ikole Ekiti LGA of Ekiti state.

August 20: A bloody clash between thugs loyal to APC of three persons in Bayelsa PDP supported claimed that the 3 persons

August 21: Four gunmen killed a commercial tricycle operator in Emelogu road, Ogbo Hills, Aba, Abia State.

August 21: Two soldiers, one mobile policeman and a civilian were killed during a failed kidnap attempt on an expatriate of Sterling Oil exploration in Ogbe Makoku/Iyak community in Abua-Odua LGA of Kwara state.

August 21: Gunmen killed a 41 year old security guard at a sand excavation site in Oleh, while cultists killed a 19 year old Vikings member of Ughelli, Dellta state.

August 22: A farmer, Toyin Ajakaye killed and buried a commercial motorcyclist, Omoniyi Are at Agbado-ekiti in Abonyin LGA of Ekiti

August 22: – The Ogun State Police Command said it shot dead a member of a robbery gang on the Sagamu-Benin Expressway in the Ogbere area of Ogun State

August 23: Three robbery suspects were burnt to death in Calabar south LGA of Cross River State.

August 26: Gunmen attacked the vicinity of the Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH, killing two including Azi Magaji, the driver of Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Mr. Joshua Madaki and left two others critically injured.

August 26: Youths lynched and killed a HND 11 student of |Federal Polytechnic Ede, Fisayo Olorunfemi for crushing an 18-year old admission seeker, Islamat Bello and three others to death in Ita Oloki, Ede, Osun State.

August 26: Four suspected bandits said to have attacked the residence of Senator Godswill Akpabio at Ukana Ikot Ntuen in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, were shot dead, the Commissioner of Police, CP, Mr. Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, disclosed

August 27: A student of the polytechnic of Ibadan, Ahmed Olaalekan was killed by cultists, who also killed a former CSO of the school.

August 27: Troops killed 3 Boko Haram terrorists on a looting spree in Kalamari Village, about 30 Kilometres to Kukawa town of Borno State.

August 27 – A former councillor in Ughelli South LGA of Delta State, Blessing Oguori was shot dead by gunmen at Osubi

August 28: One person was killed during a protest by youths in Ketu/Mile 12 market axis of Lagos over the arrest of their member for allegedly smoking marijuana.

August 28: A police man, stabbed a man to death for dating his estranged wife in a community in Ughell North LGA of Delta state.

August 29: Army killed three Boko Haram members in Gulumba-Gana in Dikwa LGA of Borno State.

August 29 – In fresh attacks on Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State, herdsmen killed resident pastor of Church of Christ in Nation, COCIN, Lu Abonong, Foron District, Rev Adamu Wurin, his wife and three children. No fewer than 10 persons were killed in the Barkin Ladi attacks between Augus 28 and 29.

August 29: Police confirmed death of eight persons in attacks in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State.

August 31: At least 30 Nigerian soldiers were killed by Boko Haram at their military place, near the border in Niger republic, Zari village, northern Borno is where the attack took place

SEPTEMBER

September 1— Man killed with 12year old son in Aba, Abia State.

September 1— Worker killed lover in a cocoa farm in Ajilete, Ogun State

September 1— Eight persons killed in Borno State

September 1— 10 killed in Adamawa, and Nine killed in Gombe sectarian crises

September 1: A police officer was beheaded in Jos North, Plateau.

September 1 five killed in Edo State clash

September 2: Sectarian violence led to twelve deaths in Jos South, Plateau.

September 2: Sectarian violence led to two deaths in Bassa, Plateau.

September 2: Cultists killed two in Etsako West, Edo.

September 2: Cultists killed two in Oredo, Edo

September 2: 14 killed in Niger

September 2: One killed in Keffi Nasarawa State

September 2: 15 died in Katsina

September 2: 14 died as suspected herdsmen attacked Jos South and Bassa area of Plateau State

September 2: One killed in Bida Niger State

September 2: 10 year old killed in Adagbrassa – Ugolo

September 2: 15 killed in Charanchia area of Katsina State

September 2: 11 people killed at Lopandet Dwei in Plateau State.

September 2: No fewer than five persons were feared dead in cult clashes in Upper Uwa, Isiemwerho between 1st and 2nd East Circular Road and Uwhene Ugbague Road axes of Benin, Edo State.

September 3: Seven died in part of Edo

September 3: One killed along the Lagos – Abeokuta road Ogun State

September 3:10 killed at Kanya, Danko Wazagu in Kebbi State.

September 3:Militia shots four travellers at Oha’Nkwu local government of Ebonyi State

September 3: One killed at Ilo-Awera, Sango Ota Ogun State.

September 4: Two killed at Ozubulu in Anambra State

September 4: Two killed in Ogoni Rivers State.

September 4: Gunmen killed five at Plateau mining site

September 4: Hairdresser stabbed hers neighbour to death in Meran area of Lagos

September 4: Gunmen killed a Soldier and nine others in Kebbi

September 4: 18 persons killed in Borno

September 4: Gunmen killed five in Barkin Ladi, Plateau.

September 4: Nigerian military killed “scores” (estimated at 40) of Boko Haram militants in Kukawa, Borno.

September 5: Boko Haram killed two and kidnapped 25 in Gwoza, Borno.

September 6: A girl was killed in Lekki – Epe Lagos.

September 6: One killed at Iyana Motuary in Abeokuta Ogun State.

September 6: Herdsmen killed seven in Plateau.

September 6: Police confirmed that herdsmen killed three cops and two others in Taraba

September 6: Truck driver killed in Ketu area of Lagos

September 6: Gunmen killed two in Barkin Ladi, Plateau.

September 6: Nigerian soldiers killed 14 Boko Haram militants in Gwoza, Borno.

September 6: Nigerian soldiers killed “several” (estimated at five) herdsmen in Guma, Benue.

September 6: Nigerian soldiers killed “many” (estimated at20) Boko Haram militants in Kukawa and Guzamala LGAs in Benue.

September 7: Herdsmen killed three policemen and two others in Lau, Taraba.

September 7: The Nigerian Air Force killed “several” (estimated at five) Boko Haram militants in Gwoza, Borno.

September 7: Boko Haram killed five in Guzamala, Borno.

September 8: Man assassinated in Sapele Delta state

September 8: One killed at Ijanikin community in Lagos

September 8: The Nigerian Air Force killed “scores” (estimated at 40) of Boko Haram militants in Ngala, Borno.

September 9: A 65year old woman was killed in Ado -Ekiti

September 9: The Nigerian Air Force killed “several” (estimated at five) Boko Haram militants in Kukawa, Borno.

September 9: Two NCE undergraduate were killed in Bina village of Niger State

September 10: Army killed 10 suspected kidnappers along Abuja – Kaduna express way

September 10: Gunmen killed Catholic Priest and a youth in Nkwerre Local government of Imo State

Septembe11: Gunmen killed Police Sergeant in Owerri, Imo State

September 12: Two killed at Oyi local government of Anambra State

September 12: Scores killed in Boko Haram attack on army location in Damasak, Borno State

September 12: A Pastor and 50 others killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Adamawa

September 12: National Emergency Management Agency said 53 people were killed in Katsina and Kaduna

September 12: A man was killed over N200 at Ebute Meta in Lagos

September 12: Nigerian troops killed 50 Boko Haram militants in Mobbar, Borno.

September 12: Bandits killed 11 in Shinkafi, Zamfara.

September 13: Sectarian violence led to eight deaths in Toto, Nasarawa.

September 13: Herdsmen killed 51 and kidnapped “dozens” (estimated at 24) in Numan, Adamawa.

September 13: Kidnappers abducted four in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna.

September 13: Troops killed seven in Damasak Borno State

September 13: Two killed in Turu village of Jos South area of Plateau State

September 14: Three killed allong Okuako/Agbarho road in Ughelli North Delta State

September 14: Boko Haram killed 10 in Nganzai, Borno.

September 14: Gunmen killed two herdsmen in Jos South, Plateau.

September 15: Herdsmen killed three in Lau, Taraba.

September 15: The Nigerian Air Force hit seven Boko Haram vehicles, neutralizing all occupants (estimated at 25) in Mobbar and Guzamala LGAs in Borno.

September 15: Five Boko Haram terrorist killed along Bama road in Maiduguri Borno State

September 16: Three killed in Ughelli North area of Delta State

September 16: Gunmen killed 62year old man

September 16: Boko Haram killed five Nigerian soldiers in Maiduguri, Borno.

September 16: Gunmen killed three in Jos South, Plateau.

September 16: Kidnappers abducted three lecturers in Makarfi, Kaduna.

September 17: Bandits killed one in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna.

September 17: Herdsmen killed a policeman in Oshimili South, Delta.

September 17: Gunmen killed policeman in Asaba, Delta State.

September 17: Two killed at Morgan, Itire road Mushin Lagos

September 17: Major Gen Idris Alkali, retd, was kidnapped on Sept 3 was found dead along University of Jos permanent site. Three other corpses were also found there.

September 18: Mob killed robbery suspect in Warri, Delta State

18th Boko Haram killed one health worker in Kala Balge , Borno State

September 19: Cultist killed six students at Ekpoma, Edo state

September 19: Herbalist beheaded Police officer in Katsina

September 19: Cultists killed 10 students in Esan West, Edo.

September 19: Boko Haram killed nine in Konduga, Borno.

September 19: Hoodlums killed 10 at an APC meeting in Osisioma, Abia.

September 20: Sectarian violence led to seven deaths in Toto, Nasarawa.

September 21: Gunmen killed five in Ukum, Benue.

September 22: Police killed three robbers in Bali, Taraba.

September 22: Pirates kidnapped12 crew members of a Swiss ship off the coast of Port Harcourt, Rivers.

September 22: Police killed three robbers in Obafemi Owode, Ogun.

September 23: Bandits kidnapped seven in Bungudu, Zamfara.

September 25: 16 miners were kidnapped in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna.

September 26: Boko Haram suffered “heavy casualties” (estimated at 20) when they were repelled by Nigerian soldiers in Mobbar, Borno.

September 28: Suspected Fulani herdsmen killed 12 civilians and Nigerian soldiers killed five civilians in Jos North, Plateau.

September 28: Gunmen killed eight in Ukum, Benue.

September 29: Gunmen killed six in Okpokwu, Benue.

September 29: One person was killed during the APC governorship primary in Uruan, Akwa Ibom

September 30: No fewer than five persons including wedding guests in transit were killed by some youths after violence marred APC and PDP primaries in Plateau State.

September 30: Sectarian violence led to seven deaths in Jos South, Plateau.

September 30: Suspected herdsmen killed one student in Jos South, Plateau.

OCTOBER

October 1: Gunmen invaded The Aboh Police Divisional Headquarter, Ndokwa Local Government Area, Delta State, and shot dead two police officer

October 1: Man raped, and killed woman at Okparabe Community in Ughelli south Local Government Area, Delta State

October 1: Seven killed in a violence at Okpoga, the headquarters of Okpokwu Local Government Area, Benue State

October 1: One person was killed during the APC primaries in Mbaitoli, Imo.

October 2: Sectarian violence led to 10 deaths in Jos South, Plateau.

October 2: Sectarian violence led to 14 deaths in Riyom, Plateau.

October 2: Inspector died, as gunmen attacked police van in Sapele, Delta State

October 2: Herdsmen killed a 300 level law student in UNIJOS, Plateau State

October 2: A 23-year old man killed a Septuagenarian, Ojo Durojaiye at Imesi Ile, Osun State.

October 2: Political thugs killed Chinonso Solomon, an aide to the Chairman of Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo State at Amaraku community, Imo State.

October 2: Three people were killed during the APC primaries in Oshimili South, Delta.

October 2: Herdsmen killed19 in Bassa, Plateau.

October 2: Herdsmen killed six in Barkin Ladi, Plateau.

October 2: One person was killed when APC factions clashed in Ezza South, Ebonyi.

October 3: No fewer than 10 people were killed by fake military men in parts of Jos, Plateau State

October 3: A 16 year old houseboy, Zakana Chiahemba, killed his master, Rejoice Odogwu with an axe, cutlass and stick at 25 Osazuwa Street, Oluku, Edo state.

October 4: One person was killed during the APC primary in Epe, Lagos.

October 4: Sectarian violence led to four deaths in Bassa, Plateau.

October 4: Gunmen kill13 people in overnight attack on Jol village in Riyom Local Council, Plateau State

October 4: No fewer than seven people, including a student, were killed in some communities in Jos, Plateau State, in an onslaught on residents by hoodlums in the town.

October 5: Gunmen kill 25 in a separate attacks at Ariri Community in a Miango town, Bassa and Barkin Ladi Area of Plateau State

October 5: Nigerian troops killed five Boko Haram militants in Madagali, Borno.

October 5: Two persons were killed and over 50 injured during the collation of APC primary election results in Ajeromi-Ifelodun LGA of Lagos State

October 6: Four killed in Nkiedoro village in Miango town of Bassa Council, Plateau State

October 7: – The Nigeria Army troops killed five Boko Haram in Northern part of Borno state

October 8: Nigerian troops killed 76 Boko Haram militants and lost 18 soldiers in Abadam, Borno.

October 9: Kidnappers killed one soldier and abducted one in Jos North, Plateau.

October 9: Sectarian violence led to 17deaths in Bassa, Kogi.

October 9: Robbers kill Police Inspector at Otop Abasi Street, Calabar. Rivers State

October 9: Kidnappers killed one soldier and abducted one in Jos North, Plateau.

October 9: A masquerader stabbed man to death in Akure, Ondo for refusing to give him money

October 10: – No fewer than 17 person killed in renewed hostilities between the Bassa Kwonu and Egbura Mozum clans, both in Bassa Local Government Area of Kogi State

October 9: Chadian troops killed 48 Boko Haram militants and lost eight soldiers in Kukawa (LGA estimated), Borno.

October 10: Nigerian troops killed three Boko Haram militants in Dikwa, Borno.

October 12: Nigerian troops killed “scores” (estimated at 40) of Boko Haram militants in Mobbar, Borno.

October 13: 20 persons were killed in Benin and its environs in renewed clashes between two rival cults.

October 13: A Deputy Superintendent of Police, Inagozie Godwin allegedly shot and killed Miss Anita Akapson, a niece to former Finance Minister, Nenadi Usman.

October 14: A girl was raped and stabbed to death at Akure, Ondo State

October 14: A cult clash led to the deaths of two cultists and one civilian in Ogbia, Bayelsa.

October 14: A cult clash led to the deaths of 17 cultists and three civilians in Oredo, Edo.

October 14: Sectarian violence led to six deaths in Bassa, Plateau.

October 14: A man, Emmanuel Ogbu killed his kinsman, Chukwuma Nwankwo at Imeama-Ugbawka in Nkanu-West LGA of Enugu State.

October 14: A man, Atogwe Asilemhe, 46, was beheaded at Ayogwiri in Estako West LGA of Edo State during an age grade ceremony.

October 14: A cult clash led to the deaths of 25 cultists and three civilians in Oredo, Edo.

October 14: A cult clash led to the deaths of two cultists and one civilian in Ogbia, Bayelsa.

October 15: A militia attack killed five civilians in Demsa, Adamawa.

October 15: The Nigerian Air Force killed “several” (estimated at five) Boko Haram militants in Mobbar, Borno.

October 15: No fewer than 20 people were killed in different part of Benin city and environs in a clashes between rival cult groups .

October 15: Cultists killed a Rivers monarch and two others in Emohua, Rivers.

October 15: Nigerian troops killed two Boko Haram militants in Maiduguri, Borno.

October 15: Boko Haram kill Hauwa Liman, an aide worker with International Committee of Red Cross.

October 16: Sectarian violence led to five deaths in Ebonyi, Ebonyi.

October 16: Sectarian violence led to 29 deaths in Bassa, Plateau.

October 17: Gunmen killed two policemen and one civilian in Chikun, Kaduna.

October17: – No fewer than five trader traveling to the Iware International Cattle Market in Taraba State were killed along the dreaded Numan Jalingo Federal Highway by suspected militias

October 17: Gunmen invaded the home of the treasurer of the APC in Ekiti State, Moses Adeoye and killed him

October 17: Four suspected cult members were killed during a gang war in Somolu and Bariga areas of Lagos.

October 17: Gunmen killed two mobile policemen who were on Patrol on Nnamdi Azikiwe By-Pass, Kaduna

October18: A militia killed one policeman and four others in Ukum, Benue.

October 18: 55 persons were killed on account of sectarian crisis arising from the killing of a monarch at Kasuwan Magan in Kajuru LGA, Kaduna. The crisis started from the killing of a moslem bride who converted to Christianity after marriage last February.

October 18: A militia attack killed one policeman and four others in Ukum, Benue.

October 19: Gunmen kidnapped a traditional ruler and his wife, and killed one civilian in Kachia, Kaduna.

October 19: Policeman and three other were killed by armed men in Zaki Biam town in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue state

October 19: Gunmen killed the treasurer of APC at his home in Otun Ekiti, a town in Moba Local Council Area, Ekiti State

October 19: The kidnapped traditional ruler of Adara chiefdom, Kaduna State, Dr. Maiwada Galadima was killed by his abductors

October 20: Soldier allegedly killed mother of five in Bukuru, Jos South Local Government Area, Plateau state

October 20: Nigerian troops killed three Boko Haram militants in Dikwa, Borno.

October 20: Boko Haram killed three soldiers and three others in Damboa, Borno.

October 20: Boko Haram killed 12 in Maiduguri, Borno.

October 20: Boko Haram killed two in Konduga, Borno.

October 21: Nigerian troops killed 13 Gana gang members in Ukum, Benue.

October 21: Gunmen kidnapped seven in Zurmi, Zamfara.

October 21: Sectarian violence led to 23 deaths in Kaduna South, Kaduna.

October 21: – Wife of a suspected Militia leader popularly known has Gana and 12 of his member were killed in Katsina- Ala Local Government Area of Benue State while a soldier was declared missing after a gun duel between the militia and personnel of Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS

October 21- Suspected Boko Haram insurgents, in a convoy of gun truck, attacked Kalle Community of Borno state and killed 12 farmers

October 21- 55 people were killed in clashes between young Christians and Muslims in Kasuwan Magani, Kaduna State

October 22: – A seven year old boy was tied to death at Okeagbe-Akoko, Ondo State

October 22: Man allegedly killed another over N200 beer in a beer parlour at Ijebu Ode, Ogun State

October 22: A middle aged man reportedly killed a farmer in Onipetesi camp settlement in Ondo West local government area of Ondo state.

October 22: Police killed three robbers in Bali, Taraba.

October 22: Pirates kidnapped twelve crew members of a Swiss ship off the coast of Port Harcourt, Rivers.

October 22: Police killed three robbers in Obafemi Owode, Ogun.

October 22: 18 people were feared killed at Aladja and Ogbe-ijoh communities in Delta State as the two communities resumed hostitilities

October 22: Boko Haram killed two in Chibok, Borno.

October 22: Sectarian violence led to nine deaths in Udu, Delta.

October 23: Sectarian violence led to “dozens” (estimated at 24) of deaths in Lamurde, Adamawa.

October 23: The Nigerian Air Force destroyed a Boko Haram logistics base, killing “several” (estimated at five) militants in Abadam, Borno.

October 23: Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, {OPWS} announced the killing of three gang member of Terwase Akwaza in Zaki Biam town, Benue State

October 23: Bandits kidnapped seven in Bungudu, Zamfara.

October 24: Three suspected robbers burnt to death in Uruk Usung Community, Obot Akara Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State

October 24: Mr Sanni Aliu, an Ankpa based businessman kidnapped, died in the custody of his abductor in Lokoja, Kogi State

October 24- Many people died in a fresh bout of communal clash involving two tribes in a village in Lamurde, in Nigeria’s restive east state of Adamawa.

October 24: Gunmen kidnapped 10 in Akuku-Toru, Rivers.

October 24: Gunmen kidnapped seven in Ohaji/Egbema, Imo.

October 25: Nigerian troops killed two Boko Haram militants in Konduga, Borno.

October 25: Suspected herdsmen killed three in Guma, Benue.

October 25: A soldier embarked on a shooting spree in Jos, Plateau State, killing one person and injuring two others.

October 26: Boko Haram suffered “heavy casualties” (estimated at 20) when they were repelled by Nigerian soldiers in Mobbar, Borno.

October 26: Gunmen kidnapped five Catholic nuns in Ika South, Delta

October 27: Gunmen killed three in Lau, Taraba.

October 27: Nigerian troops killed five Shiites in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

October 27: Nigerian troops killed “scores” (estimated at 40) when Boko Haram militants attacked a military base in Mobbar, Borno; one soldier was also killed.

October 27: Pirates kidnapped 11 from a ship in Bonny, Rivers.

October 27: Kidnappers kill a prominent traditional ruler in Kaduna state

October 27: Three members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria were killed by soldiers in Zuba outskirts of Abuja

October 27: No fewer than six persons, including a police corporal were killed by bandits in Gurbin Bore village, Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Herdsmen killed a 30-year-old farmer, Shiaondo Goom and two others in their farms at Tse Goom Yogbo and Angela community in Guma local government area of Benue State.

October 28: A corporal was shot dead while a colleague sustained gunshot injuy on his hand during a routine patrol in Ugheli, Delta State

October 28: Five persons were killed in Lagos Island following renewed clashes between Onola and Okepopo cult groups

October 28: A clash between rival groups resulted in eight deaths on Lagos Island, Lagos.

October 29: Nigerian security forces killed 35 Shiites in Abuja.

October 29: One soldier killed, four injured as troops repelled Boko Haram attack on a military base in Borno

October 29: Three killed, seven injured in gunmen’s attack on Taraba cattle market.

October 29: A clash between the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN and the Army led to 17 deaths.

October 29: A mob attacked a police patrol team on College Road, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ogba, Lagos killing a police sergeant, Esiabo Collins, over the death of a youth in the area earlier in the day. The youth was assaulted by the police two weeks earlier

October 30: Boundary dispute between Ngbo community, Ohaukwu LGA of Ebonyi State and Agila community of Benue State led to the killing of six person in Ngbo

October 30: Orgy of violence in Kasuwan Magani and unrest around Kaduna metropolis claimed 75 lives.

October 30: Nigerian security forces killed seven Shiites in Abuja.

October 31: Boko Haram killed 15 in Konduga, Borno.

October 31: A Togolese cook, Sunday Anani, killed his master, Peyemi Bademosi, who was the chairman of Credit Switch Technology.

October 11–25 (estimated): Nigerian troops killed thirty-five criminals during a two-week operation across Nigeria (no location given); two soldiers were killed as well.

NOVEMBER

November 1: 13 people were killed when Boko Haram attacked two villages in Konduga, Borno State.

November 1: eight people including two IDPs died when Boko Haram attacked an IDP camp and other communities including Kofa (where six people were killed), Mallumti, Ngomari and Gozari in Borno

November 5: Boko Haram killed “some” (estimated at five) soldiers in Kukawa, Borno.

November 5: The Civilian Joint Task Force killed eight Boko Haram militants in Gubio, Borno.

November 6: Gunmen kidnapped four Catholic priests in Ethiope East, Delta.

November 6: The Nigerian Air Force killed “several” (estimated at five) Boko Haram militants in Ngwuri Gana, Borno (LGA unknown).

November 7: An 18-year old man, Samuel Akpobome, reportedly killed and raped her mother for money rituals at her residence on Market Road, Ologbo, Ikpoba-Okha LGA of Edo State.

November 7: Gunmen kidnapped the Ondo African Democratic Congress (ADC) chairman and four others in Akoko North-East, Ondo.

November 8: Nigerian troops repelled a Boko Haram attack in Gujba, Yobe, killing “some” (estimated at five) militants.

November 8: Boko Haram killed one soldier and eight civilians in Ngala, Borno.

November 8: Gun men killed Niger-Delta University, NDU student, Miss Seiyefa Fred.

November 9: The police killed a suspected member of a five-man robbery gang at Ibara Housing Estate, Abeokuta.

November 9: The Nigerian Air Force killed “several” (estimated at five) Boko Haram militants in Damboa, Borno.

November 10: Boko Haram killed one in Jere, Borno.

November 10: Corpses of two children were found in a deep freezer at Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos.

November 11: Taraba Police Commnd killed three suspected robbers and injured many.

November 11: Gunmen killed two in Barkin Ladi, Plateau.

November 11: Sectarian violence led to 12 deaths in Odukpani, Cross River.

November 11: A 15-year old boy was killed by a palace guard of the Ataojo of Osogbo, Osun State.

November 12: Nigerian troops killed two Boko Haram militants in Gwoza, Borno.

November 13: Two cultists were beheaded at a junction in Choba community, Obio/Akpor LGA, Rivers State.

November 13: Two persons died in Aba as the tricycle they were in was rammed into by a bus when some Aba South LGA revenue touts were struggling for the control of the bus with the driver.

November 13: A man was beheaded by suspected ritualists with his private parts cut off at the Scot area of Oghara in Ethiope West LGA, Delta State.

November 12: Boko Haram killed 16 in Monguno, Borno.

November 14: Boko Haram killed one in Maiduguri, Borno.

November 14: Boko Haram killed three Nigerian soldiers in Mobbar, Borno.

November 15: Boko Haram abducted 10 women and killed one man in Bama, Borno.

November 15: Nigerian jets killed “several” (estimated at five) Boko Haram militants in Kukawa, Borno.

November 15: A man selling popcorn at Emenike Junctionj, Diobu, Port Harcourt, Rivers State was killed by a stray bullet fired by a policeman.

November 15: Gun men attacked PDP chieftains at Ipo community, Ikwere LGA, Rivers State and killed one.

November 15: Men of the Nigeria Customs Service reportedly killed a commercial driver in Ovbiogie village, Ovia North-east LGA, Edo State for refusing to stop when flagged down for carrying two bags of foreign rice

November 17: Gun men killed the custodian of Aneku Okuku masquerade, Mr. Yusuf Adabenege and two of his aides in Okene, Kogi State over his support for Governor Yahaya Bello’s re-election.

November 17: The Nigeria Army and Nigeria Air Force, in a joint operation killed one of the leaders of the Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP, a faction of the Boko Haram group believed to have abducted Leah Sharibu and the Dapchi girls.

November 17: Boko Haram attacked the base of Sector 2 troops in Mainok Kaga LGA, Borno killing a soldier and injuring others.

November 18: Boko Haram insurgents killed many soldiers including a commander at 157 Task Force Battalion in Metele, Abadan LGA, Borno State. A Nigerian soldier, who survived the deadly attacks, put the figure at 114 but the army authorities said 23 soldiers died.

November 18: Boy, 19, killed five-year-old kid in Ebonyi, takes body parts to Anambra for ritual.

November 18: Aiye and Eiye cults clash claimed two lives in Ikorodu, Lagos.

November 19: Four people were killed when robbers attacked a new generation bank in Ijero-Ekiti, Ijero LGA, Ekiti State.

November 19: Gun men murdered Abuja APC chieftain, injured wife, children

November 19: Three policemen and a civilian died during a robbery operation at Ijero-Ekiti, Ekiti.

November 20: A soldier reportedly stabbed a man to death at a community along Owerri-Aba Raod in Ugwumagbo LGA of Abia State.

November 20: A Mass Communication student of Delta State University (DELSU), Elozino Ogege, who was declared missing was found dead with her tongue and breasts severed from her body.

November 20: Boko Haram killed nine farmers and abducted 12 others in Mammati village, Borno

November 20: The lifeless body of a two-year-old boy was discovered by an electricity transformer along Umono Road, Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta state.

November 21: a 70-year old woman was found dead in her room at Okeegbe area in Ikare Akoko, Akoko North-East LGA of Ondo with some of her parts missing.

November 21: A middle-aged man slaughtered her nine months old baby at Mbangur, Tse-Agberagba, Kanshisha LGA of Benue for sacrifice.

November 21: Men of Nigefi Customs service killed a woman, Mrs Patience Oni and injured a man at a petrol station, while raiding illegal rice depot near Badagry, Lagos.

November 23: Two policemen, four others reportedly died during IPOB members’ protest in Nnewi, Anambra

November 24: Herdsmen killed a man, Anthony Ejabare in Ogor Kingdom, Delta State

November 24: Benue State police confirmed that nine persons died during a clash between cult members and youths of Ushongo LGA. Witnesses said 13 youths died.

November 25: Police killed a suspected kidnapper and arrested another during exchange of gunfire with the syndicate at Agbowa area of Ikorodu, a suburb of Lagos State

November 25: A middle-aged man, Abuchi Edekobi, whose wedding was slated for November 29, 2018, lost his life to a protracted cult clash in Obosi, Idemili North, Anambra State.

November 25: Gunmen killed a doctor and his wife in Yola, Adamawa State

November 27: Two brothers beheaded a 10-year old boy at Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos

November 28: An officer of F-SARS was killed by a mob after he killed a LASTMA official who stopped him to ensure traffic flow at Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos

November 28: An NDLEA informant was killed by suspected drug barons in Okpujie, Owan West LGA of Edo

November 28: An alleged Yahoo-plus youngman ran mad in Benin, Edo State after killing his father.

November 30: A man, Osita Nwachukwu, was killed by his son, Chibuike at Enugu-Agu village in Amuri community, Nkanu West LGA, Enugu State.

November 30: One died and seven people were injured when Boko Haram attacked a military base gain in Borno.

November 30: Police killed 104 bandits in Zamfara and destroyed 50 hideouts