Computer engineer rapes woman at gunpoint

A 23-year-old man Emmanuel Okafor, will spend the next 36 days in remand, for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman at a gunpoint, an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos has ruled.

Okafor was remanded in Kirikiri Prison on Tuesday pending an advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The Chief Magistrate, Mr K.O. Ogundare, directed that the case file be sent to the DPP for advice.

The accused, who resides at No. 42, Adeola St., By Johnson Bus-stop, Itire, Lagos, is being tried for rape, conspiracy and robbery.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor, Edet Akadu, had told the court that Okafor committed the offences with others still at large on Oct. 13 at an uncompleted building along Michael Ogun St., Surulere, Lagos.

Akadu said that the accused accosted the woman, lured her to an uncompleted building and had an unlawful sexual intercourse with her at a gunpoint.

“Okafor and his accomplices also robbed the victim of her valuables such as gold earrings valued at N60, 000, IPhone 7 plus valued at N170, 000 at gunpoint.

“The accused collected the woman’s ATM card and withdraw N70, 000 from her account, while his accomplices were with her at the uncompleted building at a gunpoint.

The offences contravened Sections 260, 411 and 297 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The plea of the accused was not taken. The magistrate adjourned the case until Nov. 28.