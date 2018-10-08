Celebrities storm Satellite Town for church’s Cultural Day

By Osa Mbonu

Nollywood stars, including Leo Mezie, Ijeoma Imoh and comedian, Elder O were in high spirits recently when they stormed Satellite Town, Lagos, for the annual Word and Spirit Assembly church’s Cultural Day.

The event, which held penultimate Sunday inside the church auditorium featured fashion show, cultural dances and stage play. It was part of activities that marked the end of the church’s family month tagged: Traditional Sunday.

Founder and Senior Pastor of the church, Dr. Chris Ekeh, said the essence of the celebration was to reunite the congregation with their roots. Dressed in a flowing white agbada with a black cap to match, Dr. Ekeh explained that celebrating our cultural heritage in the church is not demonic as many have perceived it to be.

The colourful event saw the church celebrating the different cultures and ethnic languages in Nigeria as never before.

The members dressed in their different traditional outfits reflecting their roots and worshipping God in different ethnic languages and tongues. It was indeed a moment of happy reunion with the people’s culture in the house of God.

The celebrities had a swell time actively participating in the fashion show. Comedian, Elder O was also at his very best. He reeled out rib-cracking jokes that left the congregation yearning for more. The highpoint of the day, however, was a traditional fashion parade, which saw the winners walking away with various prizes and gifts ranging from generators to TV sets, gas cookers, fans and other home appliances. It was an experience of a lifetime.

“The joy that filled our hearts in today’s service,” said Pastor Eke, “was immeasurable as we celebrated our Traditional Sunday, praising, worshiping and offering sacrifices of prayers unto our God and King. It was a beautiful experience for us all to appear in our traditional attires to appreciate God for the heritage of the Nigerian and African culture.”