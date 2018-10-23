Cassidy, ex Eagles player dies at 50

Ex-Super Eagles player Clifford Cassidy , aged 50 is dead.

The late Cassidy who died in Germany, was until he retired from active football, a one time Super Eagles player and a member of the BCC Lions Football Club of Gboko that won the African Cup Winners Cup with late Shaibu Amodu as the coach and with players like Edema Fuludu, Moses Kpakpo Benidict Agu etc.

He also played for Kano Pillars FC of Kano, Niger Tonadoes FC of Minna, before he moved to Germany for professional career with three club sides

According to the burial arrangements by the family, there will be a novelty match at the Ughelli general field on Thursday, October 25 which this will be followed by a Service of Songs on Friday October 26, 2018, at the Cassidy family compound, Isoko Road.

On Saturday 27th, October 27, 2018, there will be a procession to the general field for the lying-in state and later interment at Oteri, Ughelli. A thanksgiving service will hold on Sunday, October 28, 2018, at the Olivet Baptist Church, Otovwodo, Ughelli, Delta state.