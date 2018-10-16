CAF bans Libya goalkeeper

The Confederation of African Football has banned Libya goalkeeper Muhammad Nashnoush from playing against Nigeria in this evening’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between the two countries.

The captain of the Mediterranean Knights received an automatic one-match ban after picking up a booking in the fifth minute of the match day three fixture against the Super Eagles in Uyo last Saturday.

Nashnoush is one of Libya’s most important players and was in goal when they won the 2014 African Nations Championship in South Africa.

The Al-Ahly Tripoli star has gone the distance in all the matches played by the North Africans in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Wilfred Ndidi, William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo and Kelechi Iheanacho are the Nigerian players that have been yellow carded in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.