Breaking: Senate passes Electoral Act amendment bill

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Senate, Tuesday, passed into law the Electoral Act amendment bill.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Act 2010 (Amendment) Bill, 2018 (SB. 699) was read the THIRD time and PASSED.

Speaking on the passed bill, President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki said the president will now give his assent as the country now has an electoral process.

According to him, “This will go on a long way in improving our electoral process and further strengthen our governance and I’m sure with this, Mr president will of course give his assent and we can now finally have an electoral process we all will be proud of.”

For Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, “What APC and PDP are both interested in are transparent elections and so I want appreciate and commend the Committee.”