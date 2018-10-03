Breaking: Omo-Agege leads in APC Delta Central Senatorial primary

By Festus Ahon

ASABA – SENATOR Ovie Omo-Agege is leading in the Delta central senatorial primary of the All Progressives Congress, APC which began in the early hours of today.

The voting process which started with accreditation of delegates from the eight local government areas in the senatorial district , was conducted under tight security. The election is being held at Aladja in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

The APC election committee headed by General Lawrence Onoja (rtd), is said to be peaceful and orderly.

