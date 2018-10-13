Breaking: Nigeria vs Libya ends 4 – 0

Super Eagles beat Libya 4 0 in Uyo on Saturday.

South Africa achieved their biggest victory when they hammered the Seychelles 6-0 Saturday in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier before a tiny rain-soaked crowd in Johannesburg. The previous widest winning margin by ‘Bafana Bafana’ (The Boys) was 5-0 at home to Guatemala in a friendly match as the republic prepared to host the 2010 World Cup. South Africa scored three times in four minutes midway through the first half with a Nigel Hoareau own-goal followed by goals from captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Lebo Mothiba. Better view of Iwobi playing number 10, and the assist to Ighalo to make 🇳🇬 2-0 pic.twitter.com/0GIsAOPNVZ — Kay Way (@nutmegiwobi) October 13, 2018 A string of saves from goalkeeper Romeo Barra prevented South Africa going further ahead until Percy Tau and substitutes Dino Ndlovu and Teboho Mokoena netted in a late burst. Mokoena scored the record-creating sixth goal two minutes into stoppage time with a close-range header off a cross at Soccer City stadium. The one-sided affair matchday 3 affair in Group E came as no surprise as South Africa are ranked 73rd in the world — 116 places above the Seychelles. Only a few thousand watched the mismatch in heavy rain despite the public broadcaster not screening the qualifier because of a financial dispute with the national football body. Matches involving ‘Bafana Bafana’ used to draw 80,000 crowds, but poor results in recent years has seen a dramatic fall-off in attendances. South Africa have seven points from three matches and Libya four and Nigeria three from two in a three-team chase for two places at the 2019 Cup of Nations in Cameroon. Nigeria, who suffered a shock matchday 1 home loss to South Africa, host Libya later Saturday in Uyo. In Kampala, Uganda cruised to a 3-0 victory over Lesotho that moved them three points clear of Cape Verde at the top of Group L. Emmanuel Okwi opened and closed the scoring with a goal in each half and Farouk Miya converted a penalty to give the ‘Cranes’ a two-goal half-time advantage. Uganda have seven points halfway through the six-round qualifying competition, Cape Verde four and Lesotho and Tanzania two each. Another eight qualifiers are scheduled for Saturday.

Below is a commentary of the match

Three minutes of stoppage time given in Uyo. This has been a routine win for Nigeria but it is certainly a game to forget for the neutrals and Libyan fans.

88′ Nigeria continue to ease their way to victory with Samuel Kalu finding the back of the net. He gets the ball outside the Libyans’ 18-yard box from Henry Onyekuru before curling a ferocious shot past Mohamed Abdaula. What a match!

85′ William Troost-Ekong’s fouls hands him a yellow card and a free-kick to the Libyans. Ahmed Ben Ali’s freekick stopped by Nigeria’s wall and ball is well cleared out to safety

82′ CHANCE: Onyekuru will have himself to blame after failing to put the ball past the goalkeeper after been feed with the ball courtesy Alex Iwobi

79′ A quiet evening for Ahmed Musa and he has been replaced by Henry Onyekuru as the Super Eagles look very hungry for more goals

76′ Ighalo has got a splendid evening and Isaac Success will now be given the task of leading the line.

71′ Before Odion Ighalo’s feat against Libya, Nnamdi Oduamadi was the last player to score a hat-trick for the Super Eagles. That was in Nigeria’s 6-1 pummelling of Tahiti in the Confederations Cup on June 17, 2013

68′ Goooal!!! Odion Ighalo completes his hat-trick. He fires into the net after Ahmed Eltarbi goofed Ahmed Musa’s cross. Solid display from the China based man

62′ Odion Ighalo has now scored three goals in his last three games for the Super Eagles. Ismael Sharadi out, Rabia Alshadi in for Libya

59′ Samuel Kalu outshines three defenders after collecting a pass from impressive Iwobi. The Bordeaux man with only the goalkeeper to beat could not give Nigeria a three-goal advantage

56′ Goooal!!! Some good work from Ben Ali sees Nigeria panic slightly at the back but he soon loses possession and Alex Iwobi feeds Odion Ighalo who slots past goalkeeper goalkeeper Abdaula. Super Eagles in cruise control

53′ Sabbou covers at the back to stop a run from Alex Iwobi, but he concedes a throw-in in the process with a loose backheel. Meanwhile, Mohamed Zubya replaces Anis Saltou

50′ Quite simply Libya need to do more in the second half after a lackluster display in the first 45 minutes. Sadly enough, they have no fans to back them in the stands but they need something to smile about!

47′ Musa finds himself in the Libyan area and shoots into the waiting hands of the Libyan goalkeeper after Odion Ighalo fails to show up on time

46′ We are back underway for the second half as Nigeria try to build on their slender lead.

Who has impressed you in the first half? Kindly share with me on Twitter @sportingshina

The only concern for Libya is their discipline in the first half. They have been confrontational to say the least. A couple of players may have been fortunate to stay on the pitch, while Wilfred Ndidi was cautioned for his careless tackle. Gernot Rohr will have to monitor his team to ensure they keep their cool

Gernot Rohr’s men will be looking for a second and they could well find it unless Libya raise their game. The Mediterranean Knights have just gone through the motions so far and they need to give Bader Hassan Ahmed some support before they lose this evening.

Odion Ighalo’s penalty is the difference at the interval and Nigeria definitely deserved to be in front. Etebo has been superb so far as he pulls the strings, while Jamiu Collins and Francis Uzoho have also looked sharp.

HALF-TIME Nigeria 1-0 Libya

45′ Two minutes of stoppage time…

42′ Whistling can be heard around the Godswill Akpabio Stadium and it appears that some of the home fans have lost their patience with the Super Eagles’ missed chances.

39′ Another misses chance from Nigeria as Samuel Kalu lets Libya win a goalkick. He races into the north Africans’ backline but he carelessly let the ball slip out of the touchline

36′ After a number of attempted clearances, Libya eventually latch onto a loose pass from Nigeria but Saltou loses possession

33′ Samuel Kalu blows away the chance of giving Nigeria the second lead. He finds his way in the Libyan half, beats Ahmed Eltarbi before aiming waywardly at goal instead of feeding captain Ahmed Musa to wreak havoc

30′ Freekick to Libya but Sand Masaud picks a needless yellow card for dissent by words towards the referee. The visitors make nothing tangible out of the kick and Nigeria have a chance to regroup

27′ The tempo of the game has dropped significantly after 28 minutes. Nigeria cannot afford to put their legs off the pedal after their dominance in the opening minutes.

24′ Wilfred Ndidi cautioned for a foul on Mohamed Abdussalam. An elbow to the Libyan’s head – that was really careless from the Leicester City midfield trojan. The north Africans restart with a free-kick

21′ Libya’s offside trap fails Nigeria for the second time in the space of 10 minutes as Ahmed Musa breaks in behind. However, Libya have enough bodies back to quell the opening. Meanwhille, medics attend to Ismalel Sharadi who clashed with Jamilu Collins

18′ Nigeria make an early substitution as Ola Aina replaces injured Shehu Abdullahi. Goalkick to the Super Eagles after Leon Balogun outsmarts Mohamed Anis Saltou

15′ Libya build possession from the back around the Nigeria half, but are stopped from moving further forward by a press from the Green shirts.

12′ Libya almost got the equaliser but Francis Uzoho was called to make an audacious save. Motasem Sabbou beats Shehu Abdullahi to make a cross into the Nigerian goal area but Mohamed Abdussalam’s header was brilliantly stopped by the Elche goalkeeper

9′ CHANCE: Ighalo falls inside the penalty area of the Libyans after a slight contact with goalkeeper Mohamed Abdaula but referee Jean-Jacques Ndala waves aside penalty appeals

6′ Libya have now started to get back into the game and Sand Masaud and Ali Mohamed are the brains behind their moves.

3′ GOAAALLLL Nigeria! It is now 1-0 and Ighalo is the man of the moment. The forward takes responsibility for the penalty and he steps up before firing past Mohamed Abdaula

3′ Nigeria make a solid start to the game after winning a penalty at the first attempt as goalkeeper Abdaula fouls Odion Ighalo

1′ Referee Jean-Jacques Ndala Ngambo (DR Congo) gets us underway and both teams are wearing their traditional strips. Nigeria in the chequered green, Libya in Red and Black

The two teams are now in the tunnel and we are just minutes away from kick off. The national anthems await!

LIBYA XI: Abdaula, Alhaghasi, Sabbou, Masaud, Ben Ali, Abdussalah, Eltarbi, Ali Mohamed, Sharadi, Saltou, Ahmed

Nigeria XI: Uzoho, Balogun, Ekong, Abdullahi, Collins, Etebo, Ndidi, Iwobi, Musa, Kalu, Ighalo

TEAM NEWS coming up…

Victory for Nigeria will set them up nicely into the crunch game against the Mediterranean Knights in Sfax and that would pile the pressure on Libya.

They look unsettled following the unexpected resignation of Adel Amrouche. Omar Al-Marime will be hoping to grind out a positive result in Nigeria as victory will put them in the front race for a place in Cameroon 2019.

Libya were considered dark horses by some when the draw was made but the north Africans have surprised many, and the process have remained unbeaten after two games. They spanked Seychelles 5-1 before holding South Africa to a 0-0 draw in Durban.

I am your host Shina Oludare and feel free to follow me on Twitter @sportingshina.

Hello and welcome to our live text commentary of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification Group E match between Nigeria and Libya in Uyo. This is the first ever meeting between the two sides in any qualifying series and they head into the game knowing that Seychelles were decimated by South Africa earlier this afternoon.

Culled from goal.com