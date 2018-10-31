Breaking News
Breaking: Minimum Wage: Labour rejects N22,500

On 1:42 pmIn News by Urowayino WaramiComments
Goes back to N66,500 demand
Says no more negotiation
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
ABUJA-THE organised labour on Wednesday rejected the N22,500 proposal by the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, as the new Minimum Wage.
Briefing journalists at the Labour House, Abuja, President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba said with the new twist of things by the government, labour has gone back to its previous demand of N66,500.
Ayuba Wabba, NLC President
Wabba said that the N30,000 which was the agreement at the end of the Tripartite Negotiation Committee meeting was a product of compromise.
He explained that 21 states responded through a proper memoranda at the initial stage of the negotiation and even the quoted figures.
“There was public hearing and inputs were made before we arrived at N30,000. The demand of organised labour is not N30,000. Our demand is N66,500.”


