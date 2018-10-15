Breaking: Finally, Boko Haram executes Hauwa Leman, second aide worker

By Nwafor Sunday

The dreaded Boko Haram terrorists group has on Monday executed the second International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) aide worker, Hauwa Leman.

In a report published by Thecable, the terrorist group equally vowed to keep Leah Sharibu, the remaining Dapchi schoolgirl, as “a slave for life”.

Vigilante operator finds one-yr- old boy in Anambra forest

Recall that ICRC has called for the Nigerian government intervention to save one of the two female staff held hostage by Boko Haram following the 24 hour deadline they gave.

Details later: