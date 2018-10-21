Ayade’s 124 appointees appeal for inclusion in payroll

By Emma Una

CALABAR—ONE hundred and twenty-four persons appointed as personal aides by Cross River State governor, Sen Ben Ayade, in 2017 have called for the inclusion of their names on the state’s payroll, saying they have not been paid since their appointment took effect.

The appointees in an appeal letter to the governor which made available to Vanguard in Calabar urged him to order the inclusion of their names in the payroll.

In a letter by their coordinators, Mr. Sunday Lukpata and Mrs. Bassey Ekey, they lamented that their expectations were dashed by the failure to pay their salaries.

The letter reads: “We celebrated our appointments. Some of us, who were working in private companies were asked to resign by the heads of our organisations and those who resided in far places like Abuja and Lagos came back to the state to complete the documentation process as requested by the Secretary to the State Government but since then our names are yet to be on the payroll.

“Most of us who resigned our positions in private companies, have not been accepted back because those positions were occupied after we left and finding new jobs has not been easy.’’