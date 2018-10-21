Atiku: Lai Mohammed is becoming delusional – Olafeso

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- National Vice Chairman (South West) of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Eddy Olafeso has described Information Minister, Lai Mohammed as delusional in his claims that foreign media questioned the choice of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar as the Presidential candidate of the major opposition party in the 2019 general elections.



The Minister had last week, told newsmen that some international media expressed worry over the choice of Atiku citing the unexplained source of his wealth.

But in a swift reaction on Sunday, Olafeso tasked Lai Mohammed to face the difficult task of “marketing his unpopular candidate to Nigerians,” rather than dwelling on the choice of the PDP.

According to him, Atiku’s wealth is an open secret, a story of doggedness and resilience in the midst of challenges.

He said: “Lai is becoming delusional. He thinks he can seat on his desk and choose for PDP whom to use as its candidate. The Minister has enough problems in his hands selling an unpopular candidate to the electorate. He needs to convince Nigerians why they should vote Muhammadu Buhari after failing to fulfil the promises they made in the last three and a half years.

“He should be worried about those broken promises and allow Nigerians to choose who they want between Atiku and Buhari but let it be known to him that this administration is on the throes of its last days in power.”

Speaking on Atiku’s source of wealth, Olafeso said the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, is home to some questionable characters whose wealth “is shrouded in darkness.”

He said, “The truth is that Nigerians know about Atiku’s source of wealth. The University of America in Yola and most of the enterprises that Atiku is involved in are known to the public. Here is a man who committed his all to the building of the Nigerian economy.

“In their camp are men whose fortune is shrouded in darkness but they are not saying anything. Nigerians are wiser than the games these people are playing. ”

He noted that the Minister’s remarks was induced by the “fear factor,” adding that unlike the APC, the PDP is a party of the people.

“They want to choose for the Nigerian people like they have done to destroy their own party. At the PDP, we allow people to make their choice. Atiku was chosen by the people, by Nigerians in the full glare of the entire world. He emerged through an open primary devoid of shaddy deals like we witnessed in other parties,” he added.