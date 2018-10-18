Arsene Wenger returns to coaching

Arsene Wenger has indicated he will be back in football management at the start of 2019, but he did not disclose where it will be.
I believe that I’ll start again on January 1,” he told the German newspaper Bild . “I don’t know yet where I’m headed. I am rested, and I am ready to work again.”
“There are associations, national teams; it could be also in Japan.
“Thanks to my 22 years at Arsenal, I have big experience on different levels. There are enquiries from all over the world.”
The Frenchman is yet to take up a new position since leaving Arsenal at the end of last season.
Wenger, 68, spent 22 years in north London and there had been suggestions he would now look to retire.
Wenger spent a year in Japan with Nagoya Grampus Eight before his move to Arsenal.
He has also been linked with a move to PSG, working alongside boss Thomas Tuchel in a general manager capacity.