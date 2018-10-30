APC Crisis: NWC’s recognition of Abiodun, daylight robbery — Ogun Councillors

….As youths protest against Oshiomhole

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—COUNCILLORS elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ogun State yesterday, described the ratification of Mr. Dapo Abiodun as governorship candidate by the National Working Committee, NWC, as daylight robbery.

This came as the Ogun State Youth Forum joined the list of protesters demanding recognition of Mr. Adekunle Akinlade, who is the candidate of Governor Ibikunle Amosun, as the official candidate of the party.

The councillors said this after a meeting which took place at Oba’s Conference Hall, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Speaking at the meeting, the House Leader of Remo North Local Government Area Legislative Council, Jide Opafola demanded the pictorial evidence of 276 councillors who reportedly declared support for Abiodun.

Opafola, who presided over the meeting, said: “We know ourselves. Let them provide pictorial evidence of the 276 councillors. Failure to do so means they are living in a fool’s paradise.”

While pledging their unalloyed support for Akinlade, Opafola vowed that the councillors would not allow their mandate to be stolen “through the back door.”

In his contribution, another councillor, Adedayo Babajuwon, who represents Ijebu-Mushin Ward II, Ijebu East Central LCDA, said: “The only visible and tenable” governorship primary held in the state was the one which produced Akinlade as candidate.

“Contrary to the rumours going on in some quarters, we were not coerced to do this. We were not paid and we are not under pressure to do this. But he who comes to equity must come with clean hands.

“I want to say unequivocally that all of us seated here are demanding that the mandate given to Akinlade should be returned to him or else hell will be let loose.

“I want to say on behalf of my colleagues that what the NWC has done is nothing but a daylight robbery and we are saying no until they return it.”

Similarly, hundreds of youths, under the aegis of Ogun State Youth Forum, gathered at the Arcade Ground, demanding that the Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC recognise Akinlade as official of APC.

Speaking on their behalf, the Ogun Central Coordinator of the forum, Lukman Abatan said: “Ogun Youth Forum, in one voice, we are saying that our mandate which was stolen by Adams Oshiomhole should be returned.”

Addressing the protesters, the Ogun State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Jide Ojuko said: “I want to urge you not to be worried. You must match against this impunity until the mandate is restored. And I am sure by the grace of God, come May 2019, Adekunle Akinlade will be our governor.”