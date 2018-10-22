Ambode appoints ex-LAWMA boss to design PSP blueprint

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has appointed former General Manager of the State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, Ola Oresanya, to assist the state design mode of operation for the Private Sector Partnership, PSP operators.

The appointment of Oresanya as consultant came barely three days after the State House of Assembly terminated the contract of Visionscape Sanitation Solution and ordered PSP operators to resume operation across the state.

It will be recalled that Ambode terminated Oresanya’s appointment three year ago, saying LAWMA needed fresh hands to pilot its affairs.

A top official of the waste management agency disclosed yesterday that his appointment as consultant was based on the directive of Lagos State House of Assembly to the executive after terminating Visionscape contract.

According to him, the appointment of Oresanya was also to assist the Government in directing activities of the PSP operators to quickly cart-away heap of refuse that had continuously dot Lagos landscape.

He noted that the reason for the choice of Oresanya was because the successes enjoyed in waste collection in Lagos till 2015 was due to his efforts.

The source stressed that he understands the sector better and was involved in birth of PSP operation in the state.

As part of his first assignment, another source hinted that he would meet with PSP operator next Tuesday (tomorrow) at the headquarters.

He stated that the aim of the meeting was unknown but said could be centred on how best to get support of the PSP operators in order to remove the refuse and get waste collection sector back to formal state.