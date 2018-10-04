Air Force jet crash victim gets comprehensive scholarship

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—MINISTER of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, Muhammad Bello, yesterday, awarded a comprehensive scholarship to 15-year-old Miss Elizabeth Elijah, who was hit by last week Friday’s Air Force jet that crashed on her father’s farm.

Though she speaks fluent English Language, she has been out of school for about five years due to the inability of her poor father to send her to secondary school.

According to some FCTA education secretariat’s directors, who visited her at the Maitama District Hospital, the scholarship covers “any extent she can go in her education pursuit.”

The Director of FCT Scholarship Board, Isah Rany, said Elizabeth is being fully documented and captured by the board.