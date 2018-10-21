Advertising stakeholders hold cocktail

Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria, AAAN, and the Committee on Women In Advertising is holding its maiden edition of Women in Advertising Annual Cocktail.

One of the objectives of the event is to transform female practitioners across Marketing Communications (Marcoms) industry into outstanding leaders, who can contribute broadly to their firm’s success.

The event will also create a platform to interact and provide professional guidance to female practitioners.

The President of the Association, Mr. Ikechi Odigbo, noted that the Association values the distinct nature of women and their unique ability to influence, strengthen and elevate the advertising practice.

He stated that the Association will continue to facilitate and promote equality and opportunity for women in the industry.

According to the Chairman of the Committee on Women in Advertising, Mrs. Tope Jemerigbe, the event will further encourage networking and growth with the involvement of women across level.

The Cocktail themed ”Growing Female Chief Executives” will hold on Thursday, 25 October at The Regent Luxury Suites, GRA, Ikeja from 5.00p.m. – 7.00p.m.

Speakers at the event include, Mr. John Ugbe, MD, Multichoice Nigeria, Miss Oseyi Etomi, Senior Commercial Manager, Pagatech Limited, Mrs. Tope Jemerigbe, MD/CEO, DKK & Associates while Mrs. Tola Obi, COO, CentrespreadGrey, will be the moderator of the event.