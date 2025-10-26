Omo-Opeki honoured at 6th Oodua special recognition awards

By Ayo Onikoyi

Alhaja Queen Isimot Abake Abiola, popularly known as Omo-Opeki, has added another feather to her cap as she was honoured at the 6th Oodua Special Recognition Awards (OSRA) held on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the Ojaja Arena Resort, Ile-Ife, Osun State. The prestigious event, which celebrates distinguished personalities of Yoruba heritage for their impact and service, saw the Ooni of Ife himself presenting the awards to deserving honourees.

Queen Isimot, who is the CEO of SUWAT Music & Film Nig. Ltd. and President of the Elite Women Musicians Lagos Club, was recognized for her remarkable contribution to music promotion, cultural preservation, and women’s empowerment in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Although she is currently abroad, Alhaja Queen Isimot Abake Abiola expressed deep appreciation for the recognition and dedicated the award to members of her association and her club. Representing her at the ceremony were executive members of the Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria (FUMAN), Lagos State Chapter: Mayor Omotunde Damendra, Executive Governor of FUMAN Lagos State Chapter; Amb. Lateef Idowu Alagbada, Lagos FUMAN Secretary; Laredo Dudu Ebony, FUMAN Chairman, Ikorodu West; Kamoru Akanbi Gboge, Lagos FUMAN Public Relations Officer; and Sulaimon Ebunlorin, Manager, SUWAT Music & Films Nigeria Limited.

The delegation received the plaque and certificate of honour on her behalf, extending her gratitude to the organisers and to His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife.

The Oodua Special Recognition Awards, now in its sixth edition, continues to spotlight individuals who uphold Yoruba culture, excellence, and community leadership through their work. For Queen Isimot, this recognition follows a string of honours in 2025, including the Award of Excellence and the title of “Paramount Queen of Music” presented to her earlier in the year during the Music Advertisement Association of Nigeria (MAAN) 35th Anniversary in Lagos.

Under her visionary leadership, the Elite Women Musician Association of Nigeria has emerged as a strong platform uniting female musicians from diverse genres — Fuji, Juju, Gospel, and Hip-hop — fostering mutual support and professional growth. Her drive to empower women in the arts has positioned her as a leading voice for equality and collaboration in the Nigerian music landscape.

Receiving this latest recognition at the cradle of Yoruba culture, Ile-Ife, serves as both a cultural and symbolic affirmation of her dedication to heritage and progress.

With multiple industry honours to her name and an unrelenting passion for elevating women in music, Alhaja Queen Isimot Abake Abiola (Omo-Opeki) continues to solidify her legacy as one of Nigeria’s most respected music and cultural advocates — a true ambassador of Yoruba excellence and feminine leadership.