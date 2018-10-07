7 soldiers, 76 Boko Haram terrorist die in Borno battle

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—In a deadly battle, yesterday, between Boko Haram terrorists and troops prosecuting war against insurgency, seven soldiers were killed and 16 others wounded, while preventing the terrorists from taking Matele in northern Borno, as the troops killed 76 terrorists.

Confirming the attack, Nigerian Army, on its website, said troops of 157 Battalion engaged Boko Haram terrorists, who attempted to overrun their position near Kangarwa, Borno State.

It said: “The sustained superior firepower of the troops led to the neutralisation of 76 Boko Haram terrorists.

“Unfortunately, the Nigerian Army lost seven soldiers and 16 soldiers were wounded in action. The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has commiserated with the families of the deceased and directed that the wounded be given adequate medical attention.”