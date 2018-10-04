2019: Tinubu seeks unity among APC members

Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, on Thursday urged members of All Progressives Congress ( APC) to unite ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Tinubu made the call at the Eti-Osa Ward E, located at Oyinkan Abayomi drive in Ikoyi area of Lagos where she participated in the Senatorial and House of Representatives primaries in the state

Sen. Oluremi Tinubu was decleared unopposed in the list of aspirants released by the National Working Committee of the APC and signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena.

Tinubu, who represented the district two times at the Senate, was being returned for a third term.

The Senator commended the people of her constituency for returning her unopposed.

She promised she would not disappoint her supporters and urged them to unite ahead of the 2019 elections.

”As we embark on the imminent elections, our politics should epitomise patriotic labour and selfless service to the community.

”Our vote is our right, hence, we must exercise this right within the ambit of law by refusing to be a party to vote buying or selling, and ensuring a peaceful election devoid of violence, chaos and upheavals.

”Together, we must ensure that our democratic process is sustained and that we embrace government efforts to transform our economy and make Nigeria a better place for all, ” she said.

NAN reports that as at 1:09 p.m., when Sen. Tinubu arrived, there were no electoral officers on ground for accreditation and to conduct the election by affirmation.