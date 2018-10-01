2019: Benue stands still for David Mark, as campaign train berths in Makurdi

Kwankwaso vows to end insurgency

By Peter Duru & Dirisu Yakubu

Makurdi—Makurdi, the Benue State capital, stood still for the greater part of, yesterday, as people trooped out in their numbers to catch a glimpse and welcome Benue born Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant, Senator David Mark, to the state.

This is even as former Kano State governor and a presidential aspirant on the platform of PDP, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has promised to put to an end all forms of security challenges confronting the nation, if elected President in the 2019 elections.

Mark was in Makurdi in continuation of his consultation with delegates ahead of the presidential primary election proposed for Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and to also participate in the governorship primary election.

State chairman of the PDP, Sir John Ngbede, and Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Titus Uba, who spoke on behalf of the delegates, promised to be in the forefront of Mark’s presidential campaign.

Ngbede said: “Senator Mark’s entrance into the Presidential race is an honour for which the people of North Central cannot take for granted.

Responding, an elated Senator Mark promised to bring service delivery to the people “in a manner that is equitable and fair to all parts of Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Kwankwaso has promised to put to an end to all forms of security challenges confronting the nation, if elected President in the 2019 elections.

Kwankwaso stated this in a message to Nigerians to mark the country’s 58th independence anniversary.

According to him, the occasion should have been that of pomp and merriment “but the humongous perils confronting the country at the moment call for sober reflections and deep introspection.”

He said: “I assure you, we would make the country a safe and secured place and return peace and serenity to all the trouble spots in the land.

‘’Our middle belt people will no longer have to flee their land seeking refuge elsewhere, rural bandits will no longer have a field day killing our brothers and sisters in Zamfara State and in any other part of the country as the case may be.”