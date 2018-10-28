2018 NCC Tennis: N15m up for grabs

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Winners of this year’s on-going fourth edition of lawn tennis championship for Nigerian players, sponsored by the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC are to smile home with a total sum of N15 million and other consolation prizes.

Out of this amount, the overall winner of the competition is expected to grab as much as N7 million, while the first and second runners-up take N5 million and N3 million each.

The competition kicked off at the zonal levels, after which the overall winner and their runner-up will emerge at the national level at the close of the championship.

At the opening ceremony of the zonal tournament held at the ancient Onitsha Sports Club, Anu Ayegbesi of the Tech Vibes of Plateau state defeated Stella Udekwelu of Anambra state 6 – 1, 7 – 6 (13 – 7) at the zonal level.

An NCC official who disclosed this at the Onitsha Sports Club, noted that 12 teams are participating in this year’s competition across the six geo-political zones of the country in nine different cities, while a total of seven matches would be played.

The official further noted that the on-going competition is aimed at engaging and empowering Nigerian youths through the game of tennis, adding that the competition is also aimed at taking world class tennis to major cities of Nigeria with the aim of attracting and developing sporting talents.