What I’m contesting — Obi

AS 2019 elections draw nearer, there are increased speculations and wild guesses of the post Mr. Peter Obi is contesting .

But answering them, Mr. Peter Obi said he was only contesting for a better Nigeria, using his experience to offer ideas on how to make the society better.

He also said he was contesting for how to make education better in Nigeria as the only currency for competition in the world of today. Obi spoke during the weekend at the School of Nursing at St. Charles Borromeo Hospital, Onitsha.

Obi who paid unscheduled and private visit to the school, thanked the church for her efforts at complementing the health needs of the state.

In his remarks, the Coordinator, Health Services of Onitsha Archdiocese , Rev. Fr. Dr. Basil Ekwenibe, who said it was just that morning that the former governor called him on phone that he wanted to visit him privately to support what the Archdiocese is doing in the health sector apologised for making it a public visit because he wanted “students to listen to the former governor for words of wisdom.”

The reverend father enumerated what Obi did for the School of Nursing, including support for the construction of the building housing it, construction of doctors’ quarters, the donation of big bus and cash grants. He also recalled two live ambulances the hospital got during Obi’s time.