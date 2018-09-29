The 8th edition of the DStv Eutelsat Star Awards is still on!

Science and technology enthusiasts aged between 14 and 19 have until 12 October 2018 to enter

Join our Facebook community by liking our @DStvEutelsatStarAwards page

Lagos, Sept 2018 – The 8th edition of the DStv Eutelsat Star Awards competition is still on. Be part of this exciting journey by writing a creative essay or designing a poster based on the following topic: “Currently, satellites are being used in a variety of ways but there is always room for expansion and growth. Write an essay or design a poster on areas you believe the full potential of satellites has not yet been tapped into or embraced.”

Instigating innovative thinking amongst secondary school students

The DStv Eutelsat Star Awards is open to all learners from secondary (high) schools across Nigeria. Entry forms can be obtained from any MultiChoice Resource Centre, the nearest MultiChoice office or via www.dstvstarawards.com. Entries are accepted in English only and will be judged based on a high-standard of accuracy, creativity, originality and innovation. Students are invited to engage with the Awards community through our dedicated Facebook page fb.me/DStvEutelsatStarAwards

The competition closes on 12 October 2018. Only entries submitted on the official entry form will be eligible. The overall winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in February 2019.

All details on the judging criteria, national prizes and finalists’ selection are available on the DStv Eutelsat Star Awards website: http://www.dstvstarawards.com/about.html

A once in a lifetime experience

Since 2011 the competition has made the dreams of 24 students from all over the continent come true and is continuing to inspire young people across the continent to become excited, involved and exposed to science and technology concepts and satellite technology in particular. Selected from thousands of entries by a high-standard jury, the essay winner will be eligible for a once-in-a-lifetime trip for two to Paris, France in the company of Eutelsat, and onwards to French Guiana to see a rocket launch into space. The poster winner will win a trip for two to South Africa which includes a visit to the South African National Space Agency as well as exploration of several heritage sites as guests of MultiChoice Africa. The schools attended by the two winners will also receive a DStv installation, including a dish, TV, decoder and free access to the DStv Education Package.

Supporting Africa’s education needs

MultiChoice Africa and Eutelsat are convinced of the power of science and technology education to encourage young minds to positively change their world. Now in its 8th year, the joint initiative, the DStv Eutelsat Star Awards, inspires innovative thinking among a young African generation. This pan-African collaboration has created a meaningful engagement with students, the academic community and the scientific world. Since the start of the DStv Eutelsat Star Awards in 2011, over 7,000 students have taken part in this unique competition.

Join us on Facebook to get exclusive updates and inspiration:

fb.me/DStvEutelsatStarAwards