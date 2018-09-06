Shekarau, PDP: Confusion remains

By Abdulmumin Murtala

KANO— Confusion continued to trail the stance of the Ibrahim Shekarau political camp yesterday even after the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP on Tuesday expanded the State Working Committee to accommodate the interests of the former governor of the state.

A spokesperson for Shekarau, Ghali Sadiq told Vanguard yesterday that the camp was still unaware of the decision of the national leadership to expand the state working committee to cater to the interests of the camp of the former minister.

Trouble broke out in the Kano State chapter of the PDP after the party structures in the state were dissolved in an apparent effort to please Senator Rabiu Kwakwanso who recently returned to the party from the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The move spurred speculations of the defection of Shekarau who like Kwankwanso had governed the state before.

As at press time yesterday, the situation was still unclear with the Shekarau camp claiming ignorance of the peace entreaty from the national leadership.

“It is from you that we are hearing of this development, but we have not been consulted officially by the PDP leadership,” Sadiq told Vanguard.

Following a peaceful protest by the deposed PDP leadership in Kano on Monday, another spokesman of Mal Shekarau, Sule Ya’u made it public that Shekarau has dumped the PDP for the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.

Ghali Sadiq said they were waiting to hear from the party leadership as it declares its preparedness to engage with all stakeholders in Kano provided all matters in court against the party are withdrawn.

He said that all members must work together to build a united PDP that can confront and send out the incompetent and insensitive people in governance in Kano state and Nigeria at large.