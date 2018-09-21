Septugenarian defiles 2 teenagers in Ogun

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested a septuagenarian, Sunday Tugbobo, for allegedly defiling two underage girls, aged seven and eight.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement said the arrest of the septuagenarian followed a complaint by one John Oru, a resident of 10, Ondo road Ijebu-Ode and the father to one of the affected girls.

Oyeyemi further explained that Oru reported at Igbeba divisional headquarters that the suspect who is a co-tenant in the same house had unlawful carnal knowledge of his 7years old daughter (name withheld).

He said: “He stated further that it was their landlady who caught the suspect right on the act and informed them.

“It was when the landlady was informing them that the other girl who is eight year old also accused the man of having done the same thing to her earlier.

“Upon the report the Acting DPO Igbeba Division SP Onah Lawrence detailed his detectives to the scene where the randy suspect was arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime.

“He also admitted that he lured the two minors to his room with mince pie at different time where he had carnal knowledge of them.

“The two victims had been taken to Ijebu-Ode general hospital for medical examination.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police CP Ahmed Iliyasu has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.”