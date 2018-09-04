SARS operatives won’t bear arms while on mufti, says IGP monitoring team

By Ola Ajayi

IBADAN—THE monitoring team, set up by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, continued its tour of facilities of the Special Anti Robbery Squad in the South West, warning that SARS operatives will no longer bear arms while on mufti.

The team led by ACP Adepojulo Ilori and ACP Abayomi Shogunle visited the SARS headquarters at Dugbe, Ibadan to monitor their activities.

He said: “Henceforth, SARS must wear police uniform whenever they are going for operation. They would no longer be allowed to carry arms wearing mufti. Any of them you see in mufti carrying arms should be reported immediately. We are acting on the complaints of the public who said they found it difficult to identify them.”

When asked if wearing police uniform would not expose the SARS operatives to danger particularly when they are on undercover assignments, ACP Ilori said there is a special unit of the police that carries out intelligence.

As for SARS operatives wearing dreadlocks, ear rings and tattoo, Ilori said: “After this exercise, you will see reformed SARS. We are still going to other facilities in Oyo and Ogbomoso just to ensure things are done properly.

“If there are bad eggs, we will take necessary actions against them. Those who are not ready to change will be shown the way out. There will be no sacred cow.”