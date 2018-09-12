Saraki takes campaign to Cross River State

The Senate President and Peoples Democratic Party Presidential aspirant, Dr Bukola Saraki has taken his campaign to Cross River State.

Saraki on his Twitter handle said he was engaging with citizens on his plans to grow Nigeria, improve security and strengthen our economy.

I am in our Nation’s Paradise, Cross River State, meeting with our party delegates and state executives and engaging with citizens on my plans to #GrowNigeria, improve our security and strengthen our economy.

There was a general determination and commitment to ensure that the party holds successful, credible and transparent presidential primaries that Nigeria will be proud of. We remain a happy family — flying the flag of democracy! — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) September 11, 2018

We just concluded a successful meeting of @OfficialPDPNig Presidential aspirants with the party leadership and State Governors. I am proud of the level of collaboration, commitment and camaraderie amongst all those in attendance. — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) September 11, 2018