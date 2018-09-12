Breaking News
Saraki takes campaign to Cross River State

The Senate President and Peoples Democratic Party Presidential aspirant, Dr Bukola Saraki has taken his campaign to Cross River State.

Saraki on his Twitter handle said he was engaging with citizens on his plans to grow Nigeria, improve security and strengthen our economy.

I am in our Nation’s Paradise, Cross River State, meeting with our party delegates and state executives and engaging with citizens on my plans to #GrowNigeria, improve our security and strengthen our economy.


