Reconciliation: Be honourable in PDP’s interest, Ogunbiyi tells Adeleke

By Gbenga Olarinoye

OSOGBO — The runner-up in the recent Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship primaries in Osun State, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi has called on the governorship candidate of the party, Senator Ademola Adeleke to be honourable and upright so as not to completely jeopardise the chances of the party at the forthcoming election in the state.

Reacting to what he described as a dishonourable and fallacious statement from Adeleke’s campaign office, Ogunbiyi in a statement issued by his press secretary, Comrade Ismail Afolabi in Osogbo, described a statement credited to Adeleke campaign organization as “dishonorable and fallacious.”

The statement read in part: “In the interest of the PDP, one would not have responded to the indecorous utterances from Senator Ademola’s campaign office and hope that the governorship candidate and his team will learn to be honourable over time, if they had simply stopped at their extreme enmity and not resorted to telling serial lies against Dr. Ogunbiyi.

“Already, it is almost seven weeks after the party primaries and Ademola’s camp has infamously remained hell-bent at bringing Ogunbiyi to his knees for no just course after all Ogunbiyi is not their opponent at coming election.”