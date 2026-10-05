NAF confirms ownership, launches rescue operation after aircraft crash in Ondo

Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said on Monday it has activated an immediate search and rescue operation following an ATR-42 aircraft accident in the Igbokoda area of Ondo State on Monday.

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A statement by Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information, said, “The aircraft was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when the accident occurred.

“Search and rescue operations, in coordination with relevant authorities and emergency response agencies, are currently ongoing.

“The NAF is committed to ensuring the success of the ongoing search and rescue efforts.

“Further details will be communicated in due course.”