‘Temper justice with mercy’ – NANS appeals to Madonna University to pardon viral Gen Z nursing students

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has appealed to the management of Madonna University to reconsider the expulsion of some nursing students over their involvement in a trending social media video recorded within a hospital environment.



In a statement signed by Dist. Comr. Akinteye Babatunde Afeez, GCNS, President of NANS, the students’ conduct was described as inappropriate and inconsistent with the standards expected of nursing students.



NANS, however, urged the university to temper justice with mercy and replace the expulsion with a stern warning.



The statement read, “No doubt, such conduct is grossly inappropriate and does not align with the ethics, discipline and professional standards expected of students of Nursing.



“However, we humbly appeal to the Management of Madonna University, a reputable institution with a long-standing commitment to academic excellence and character formation, to temper justice with mercy and reconsider the severity of the punishment imposed on these students.”



The students’ union body said expulsion was a grave punishment that could have long-term consequences for the affected students.



“Expulsion is, by far, a grave punishment. Beyond the immediate academic consequences, it can fundamentally alter the course of a young person’s life,” NANS said.



“These students have invested years of their lives, resources and hopes in pursuing a professional career in Nursing. An expulsion

at this stage could have a lasting toll on their academics, their future careers and their mental and emotional wellbeing.”



NANS said the students should instead be given an opportunity to learn from their actions and continue their education.



“We therefore respectfully urge the Management to consider clemency and give these students another chance. Rather than expulsion, we appeal that the students be issued a stern letter of warning.”



The association added that the students had recognised the gravity of their actions and regretted the misconduct.



“We are certain that these students now understand the gravity of what they have done and already regret their action of gross misconduct. They have all taken responsibility and have already learnt their lessons the hard way.”



NANS further appealed to the university management to consider the students’ future before reaching a final decision.



“Therefore, we appeal to the compassion and clemency of the Management of Madonna University to please save their future and give them a second chance,” the statement said.



It added, “The greatest form of discipline is not to end their journey, but to correct them, guide them and give them the opportunity to rise from their mistake.”



The association stressed that the students were young Nigerians with aspirations and families depending on their future.



“These are young Nigerians with dreams, families and futures ahead of them. This must not be the point at which their dreams

come to an end,” NANS said.



The association reiterated its call for the expulsion to be replaced with a stern warning.



“We respectfully appeal to the University Management to reconsider the decision and replace expulsion with a stern letter of warning.”



NANS expressed optimism that Madonna University would consider the appeal, while reaffirming its commitment to discipline and responsible conduct among Nigerian students.



“We strongly oppose moral decadence and remain committed to promoting responsible conduct among students.”

Vanguard News