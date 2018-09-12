Rack Centre latest certification to give it competitive edge

By Blessing Okoroafor

Co-location Data Centre, Rack Centre, has achieved the ISO 22301:2012, a Business Continuity Management Certification.

The latest certification which is globally recognised by British Standard Institute, BSI, has made the data centre to stand side by side with other centres across the world which have attained such a feat.

Speaking on the certification, Managing Director, BSI Middle East and Africa, Theuns Kotzé, said: “In today’s volatile world, understanding what it takes to ensure the survival and prosperity of an organisation can be more challenging than ever. By achieving ISO 22301:2012 Certification for Business Continuity Management, Rack Centre demonstrates its commitment to improve information resilience and minimize the operational impact of disruptive incidents. On behalf of BSI, I would like to congratulate Rack Centre for achieving ISO 22301:2012 certification and for your ongoing commitment to continual improvement.”

Delighted in securing such a coveted certification, Managing Director, Rack Centre, Ayotunde Coker, said “this is a key milestone for Rack Centre and underpins our commitment to excellence and business continuity.”

To obtain the certification, Rack Centre partnered with Deloitte, the internationally recognised professional services firm which provided consulting, implementation and certification services.

In his congratulatory message, Deloitte said: “We understand that this marks a turning point in Rack Centre’s journey in maintaining the competitive edge and customer’s delight. It had been a tremendous learning experience for us all and it is heart-warming to see all the hardwork resulting in this success.”

The ISO 22301:2012 certification is designed to protect a business from threats to business continuity and proactively put plans in place ahead of time to prevent such threats impacting on the smooth running of that business or to keep the business running during crises and improve recovery time.