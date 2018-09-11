PDP needs a candidate that can beat Buhari – Fani-Kayode

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP has said that the most important thing for the PDP is to pick a candidate that can beat Buhari. Anything less would be a great disservice to our nation.

He went on to say that PDP needed a strong man who can not only beat Buhari in his own back yard but who can also defend his mandate.

1.The most imp. thing is for us to pick a candidate that can beat Buhari. Anything less would be a great disservice to our nation. We need a strong man who can not only beat Buhari in his own back yard but who can also defend his mandate. A man that is prepared to unleash…1/2 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) September 11, 2018

2…his own army of dogs and baboons if he is rigged out. This time around Buhari will not be the only one threatening hell, fire and brimstone. Unlike in 2015 we shall all do it. This time round we shall not be robbed and the stronger and most popular candidate will emerge. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) September 11, 2018