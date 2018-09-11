Breaking News
PDP needs a candidate that can beat Buhari – Fani-Kayode

On 6:32 pmIn News, Politics by adekunleComments

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP has said that the most important thing for the PDP is to pick a candidate that can beat Buhari. Anything less would be a great disservice to our nation.

He went on to say that PDP needed a strong man who can not only beat Buhari in his own back yard but who can also defend his mandate.


