Okowa urges PDP presidential aspirants to dialogue

To effectively manage the outcome of the presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has urged aspirants to hold regular meetings among themselves, to assess themselves and position the party to emerge victorious in the February, 2019 presidential elections.

Governor Okowa made the call yesterday in Asaba when a PDP presidential aspirant, Alhaji Atahiru Bafarawa visited the state to consult with delegates of the party.

According to Governor Okowa, “we want to plead that those of you who are leaders at the national level, particularly those of you that are in the presidential race, that there is a need for you to have sessions with yourselves to familiarize yourselves.”

“We are not forcing anybody to step down but, we need to start talking with ourselves on how to manage the post-convention days because, we must come out of that convention strengthened in such a manner that as a family, we will go together complete and focused on the elections,” the governor said, adding, “it is our hope that there will be other interactions; it may not be with the presidential aspirants but, probably with your coordinators, interactions with those who are already delegates and those who will also, emerge on the 11th of September as Ad hoc delegates to the national convention.”

He observed that despite the array of aspirants for the presidential position, delegates of the PDP in the state were patiently receiving all of them so as to to assess them and take the best decision in the interest of the country.

While expressing confidence that the PDP will have a free, fair and acceptable primaries, Governor Okowa disclosed that his administration does not discriminate in the area of making political appointments as he believes in the unity of Nigeria, noting that it was expected that Deltans who find themselves in other parts of the country should also, be treated as such.

Alhaji Bafarawa had commended Governor Okowa for giving political appointments to people from different parts of the country, especially from the Arewa ethnic nationalities.

He disclosed that he was in the state to inform members of the PDP of his intention to contest for in the presidential race on the platform of the party.