Nigerians react to Bichi’s new appointment

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the appointment of Yusuf Magaji Bichi as the new Director-General of the Department of State Service, DSS, on Thursday, Nigerians have taken to various social media to express their individual opinions on the matter.

However, it would be pertinent to know that Mr. Bichi who is from the northern region of the country has undergone training in intelligence processing analysis, agent handling recruitment and intelligence processing in the UK, as well as strategic training at the National Defence College.

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity, certified Bichi as one who can do the job professionally. “The new DSS boss comes to the job with skills in intelligence gathering, research analysis, conflict management, general investigation, risk and vulnerability operations, counter intelligence and protective operation and human resources management”, he said.

But reacting over the appointment approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, the senator representing Bayelsa East constituency, Ben Murray-Bruce criticized the appointment, noting that the principles of federal character was not honored and that the acting DG Matthew Seiyefa should have been retained.

His words, “Matthew Seiyefa was the ONLY Southerner heading an Intelligence agency in Nigeria. He was competent and loyal. In the interest of federal character and North South balance, President @MBuhari should have retained him. Bichi may be competent, but how can all Intelligence agencies be headed by Northerners?

Again, Reno Omkri, former aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan, with Donald Duke, presidential aspirant for the forthcoming election condemned in its entirety Bichi’s appointment.

Reno’s words:

“I congratulate President @MBuhari for appointing yet another Northerner, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, to head the Department of State Security. Whoever doubted Buhari’s 97% versus 7% statement can now see the President is dead set on his Northernisation of government policy”

Duke’s words:

“PMB has just appointed Yusuf Magaji Bichi as substantive DG SSS. Against the clamour to broaden the heads of our nations security framework, PMB has proven himself an irredeemable irredentist. SAD!!!”

Others include:

Millionaire Business Man

“With the appointment of Yusuf Magaji Bichi as DSS DG, it has further gone to show that Buhari is nothing but a tribalist with high nepotistic tendency.”

King

Buhari removes Osinbajo’s appointment in Seiyefa as DSS DG. He now appoints Yusuf Magaji Bichi as the new DG of the DSS. Need I remind u that Yusuf retired from service last year after 35 years of service. He’s also a northerner from Kano state..Seyeifa is from Bayelsa”

Lere Olayinka

#Two appointments today:

Abbas Umar Masanawa (FROM KATSINA) as the MD of Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company. Yussuf Bichi (FROM KANO) as DG DSS. He replaced Mathew Seiyefa (From Bayelsa), who…

See tweets below:

Buhari sacks Bayelsa born Acting Director of DSS, appoints Yusuf Magaji Bichi as new DG. — Lere Olayinka – Aresa 1 (@OlayinkaLere) September 13, 2018

#Two appointments today: 1. Abbas Umar Masanawa (FROM KATSINA) as the MD of Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company. 2. Yussuf Bichi (FROM KANO) as DG DSS.

He replaced Mathew Seiyefa (From Bayelsa), who… https://t.co/V3zVPFrP8r — Lere Olayinka – Aresa 1 (@OlayinkaLere) September 13, 2018

As usual, those lousy supporters of Buhari from the SOUTH will pretend as if they are not aware of the two appointments he made today. — Lere Olayinka – Aresa 1 (@OlayinkaLere) September 13, 2018

Yusuf Bichi is a retired officer of the DSS. Buhari brought him back from retirement. — Lere Olayinka – Aresa 1 (@OlayinkaLere) September 13, 2018

Ita Ekpeyong is an Efik from Cross Rivers state…

Plus, I don’t recall OBJ or GEJ having over 90% of their top heads of services to be from a certain region.. Always get your facts right https://t.co/q13cFrBxFk — King 👑 (@theDamorela) September 13, 2018

ICYMI,

P. Buhari removes Osinbajo’s appointment in Seiyefa as DSS DG,

He now appoints Yusuf Magaji Bichi as the new DG of the DSS.

Need I remind u that Yusuf retired from service last year after 35 years of service.

He’s also a northerner from Kano state..

Seyeifa is from Bayelsa — King 👑 (@theDamorela) September 13, 2018

PMB has just appointed Yusuf Magaji Bichi as substantive DG SSS. Against the clamour to broaden the heads of our nations security framework, PMB has proven himself an irredeemable irredentist. SAD!!! — Donald Duke (@Donald_Duke) September 13, 2018

Buhari ready to do anything to win 2019 elections, but I won’t vote for him. The people are tiered. https://t.co/3hP08GCstK — Millionaire Business Man (@tboss_guy) September 13, 2018

Buhari is an ethnoreligious jingoist at his best. https://t.co/8g4ZPjph2A — Victoria concordia crescit (@iPault) September 13, 2018

With the appointment of Yusuf Magaji Bichi as DSS DG, it has further gone to show that Buhari is nothing but a tribalist with high nepotistic tendency. Let’s unite and vote out Buhari. — Millionaire Business Man (@tboss_guy) September 13, 2018

With the appointment of another Northerner, Yusuf Magaji Bichi to heae the Dept of State Security, the safest thing to bet on in @Bet9jaOfficial is that President @MBuhari will always fill any sensitive national intelligence or security position with a Northerner #RenosDarts — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) September 13, 2018

I congratulate President @MBuhari for appointing yet another Northerner, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, to head the Department of State Security. Whoever doubted Buhari’s 97% versus 7% statement can now see the President is dead set on his Northernisation of government policy #RenosDarts — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) September 13, 2018