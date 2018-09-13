Breaking News
Translate

Nigerians react to Bichi’s new appointment

On 11:14 pmIn News, Politics by Nwafor PolycarpComments

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the appointment of Yusuf Magaji Bichi as the new Director-General of the Department of State Service, DSS, on Thursday, Nigerians have taken to various social media to express their individual opinions on the matter.

However, it would be pertinent to know that Mr. Bichi who is from the northern region of the country has undergone training in intelligence processing analysis, agent handling recruitment and intelligence processing in the UK, as well as strategic training at the National Defence College.

Buhari

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity, certified Bichi as one who can do the job professionally. “The new DSS boss comes to the job with skills in intelligence gathering, research analysis, conflict management, general investigation, risk and vulnerability operations, counter intelligence and protective operation and human resources management”, he said.

But reacting over the appointment approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, the senator representing Bayelsa East constituency, Ben Murray-Bruce criticized the appointment, noting that the principles of federal character was not honored and that the acting DG Matthew Seiyefa should have been retained.

His words, “Matthew Seiyefa was the ONLY Southerner heading an Intelligence agency in Nigeria. He was competent and loyal. In the interest of federal character and North South balance, President @MBuhari should have retained him. Bichi may be competent, but how can all Intelligence agencies be headed by Northerners?

Again, Reno Omkri, former aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan, with Donald Duke, presidential aspirant for the forthcoming election condemned in its entirety Bichi’s appointment.

Reno’s words:

“I congratulate President @MBuhari for appointing yet another Northerner, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, to head the Department of State Security. Whoever doubted Buhari’s 97% versus 7% statement can now see the President is dead set on his Northernisation of government policy”

Duke’s words:

“PMB has just appointed Yusuf Magaji Bichi as substantive DG SSS. Against the clamour to broaden the heads of our nations security framework, PMB has proven himself an irredeemable irredentist. SAD!!!”

Others include:

Millionaire Business Man

“With the appointment of Yusuf Magaji Bichi as DSS DG, it has further gone to show that Buhari is nothing but a tribalist with high nepotistic tendency.”

King

  1. Buhari removes Osinbajo’s appointment in Seiyefa as DSS DG. He now appoints Yusuf Magaji Bichi as the new DG of the DSS. Need I remind u that Yusuf retired from service last year after 35 years of service. He’s also a northerner from Kano state..Seyeifa is from Bayelsa”

Lere Olayinka

#Two appointments today:

  1. Abbas Umar Masanawa (FROM KATSINA) as the MD of Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company.
  2. Yussuf Bichi (FROM KANO) as DG DSS. He replaced Mathew Seiyefa  (From Bayelsa), who…

See tweets below:


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.